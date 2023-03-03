My friends and I had just finished dining at the then-new Sher-E-Punjab, when our server returned with my credit card receipt to sign.

He asked if I was the one who reviewed restaurants for the Lincoln Journal Star, and I told him I was. He then asked if I was working or just out enjoying myself. I told him I was working.

“No, no, no, no, no!” he said, turning and sprinting back to the kitchen, with a few more “nos” trailing in his wake.

My friends asked if that had ever happened before. “Nope, that’s a new one,” I said.

The server returned moments later apologizing, saying the restaurant wasn’t ready for a review.

“We don’t even have our soup spoons yet,” he said.

I told him not to worry because our food and experience were excellent. Sher-E-Punjab, opened by Bhupinder Singh in 2002 in a strip mall at 16th and Q streets, became a favorite among Lincolnites for 12 years, serving some of the best chicken tikka masala around.

It was one of my many wonderful dining experiences while reviewing restaurants for the newspaper. But after 25 years, my experiences will now be my own and not to share. You can stick a fork in me (pun intended).

I enjoyed it, and continued to do so when the Journal Star asked me to keep reviewing after I left the newspaper in 2018. I could have kept it up, but I want to pursue some other interests. Plus, it’s time for a new voice or voices, especially since I believe Lincoln is on the verge of another restaurant surge like we saw after Pinnacle Bank Arena was built.

I had been an entertainment reporter for all of one month when the Journal Star launched its entertainment magazine, Ground Zero, in February 1998. Before that, I had been a sports editor and reporter for 10 years. The ideal credentials for becoming a restaurant critic, right?

We divided GZ into sections: movies, music, dining and nightlife, later adding performing and visual arts when we discontinued Focus, the Sunday arts section. Originally, entertainment reporter L. Kent Wolgamott, the features intern and I were going to rotate reviewing restaurants, but that went by the wayside when our features editor, the late Linda Olig, asked me where I was eating each week during our planning meetings.

And that’s how I became a full-time restaurant critic.

I had waited tables for several years, but didn’t have a culinary background beyond the service side of food service. I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. At speaking engagements, I tell audiences we’re all critics to some extent, judging the meal we ate or the movie, TV program or artwork we saw. Today, many of us share our critiques on social media. My platform was the newspaper.

Prior to Ground Zero, the Lincoln Journal Star (and before that the Lincoln Star and Lincoln Journal before they merged) had done restaurant reviews, but not weekly. To do so was bold since Lincoln wasn’t a city big enough to have restaurants constantly opening. So we extended our parameters to include sandwich shops, bakeries, fast-casual eateries and more. I even reviewed the cafeteria at my alma mater, Lincoln Southeast High School.

I was no Ruth Reichl, the famed food critic. I wasn’t cutthroat — except the one time when I wrote about my awful experience at the Tilted Kilt (“One and done” was my lead; the harsh review was deserved).

Many Lincoln restaurants were/are family-owned, with owners using their savings to open their dream places. I didn’t feel comfortable ripping a restaurant. My job was to tell a story. To let readers know who the people were opening the restaurant, what they would find on the menu and what the atmosphere was like.

After a few years and some feedback from restaurant owners (Thanks, Maggie Pleskac and Sean Carmichael!), I began to provide some (mild) critiques, grading the food, service and atmosphere. But I tended to be more critical about the service and atmosphere, about things that could easily be corrected to make the experience more enjoyable for customers.

I learned some things along the way, such as making reservations under my wife’s name after an experience at the Lodge at Wilderness Ridge. They had my name circled, with the letters VIP next to it when we arrived. They sat us at a primo table by the fireplace, and we had at least four servers waiting on us that night.

Reviewing led to some great memories and stories such as:

* Two officers from the Lincoln Police Department joining me for a review of LaMar’s Donuts.

* A Hooter’s waitress asking out a buddy from my softball team when we reviewed it.

* Another softball buddy telling me eating salad at Old Country Buffet defeated the purpose. (He made a good point.)

* My wife and I trying beef cheeks for the first time at The Broiler Room in Omaha and realizing it’s our favorite part of the cow.

* The Midland Dairy Association paying my way to Branson, Missouri, to judge a food contest. Seriously, that happened.

* Raving about the crab dip at Dish in a review, but accidentally spelling crab with a “p” instead of a “b.” (It slipped past two editors; mistakes sometimes happened.)

* O’Rourke’s Tavern inviting me to judge chili contests on Super Bowl Sundays for 20-plus years, and judging another 10-plus years of chili contests for the Chemistry Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (chili and chemists, oh my!).

* Lucky winning readers joining Wolgamott and me (and an assortment of photographers and summer interns) to help judge annual Ribfests. (It was a tough job, and somebody had to do it.)

* A grade schooler drawing a picture of me when I spoke to her class. (It’s on my refrigerator.)

* The job inspiring me to write a book, “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska.”

* Winning first-place in 2010 from the American Association of Sunday and Feature Editors for “Jeff’s Top 5,” which featured my picks and readers’ choices of their favorite Lincoln restaurants. It was my response to all those silly “Best of Lincoln” contests.

The greatest part about the gig was sharing my excursions with dining “companions.”

Over the years, several co-workers and friends enjoyed meals with me. Readers often asked how they could become a “companion.” That led to the paper sponsoring a “Dine With Jeff” contest, with winners getting opportunities to join me on reviews.

My most consistent companion was my wife, Rebecca. Our first date was a dining review of The Parthenon in 2007. Since then, I’ve had several readers tell me they order what Rebecca ordered.

But now it’s time to set the fork and pen aside. Twenty-five years is long enough. The next time you see me dining out, I won’t be working — no need to worry about any screaming servers. I’ll just be eating, drinking and enjoying myself.

Thank you all for reading and, more importantly, for dining out.

Lost restaurants of Lincoln King’s Food Host The Knolls County Club Tony and Luigi’s P.O. Pears Crane River Brewpub and Café Acme Chili Grill K’s Restaurant Tony Domino’s Italian Village Arturo’s Bishop Buffet Tastee Inn and Out