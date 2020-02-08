Jamie Bauman remembered as a staple in ag community

“She got her warmth from her parents,” Ronnau said.

In her position as an adviser to the UNL rodeo team, Bauman made connections quickly and easily with students.

“It wasn’t that she always picked up her phone, but that she was always ready to listen,” said Bump Kraeger, former UNL rodeo team coach. “She had this ability to connect with people immediately.”

Kraeger said he's received countless texts and calls from students Bauman worked with in the past, many who graduated years ago.

“The thing I’m hung up on is how easy it was for her to connect with people," he said. "She didn’t have acquaintances. You either didn’t know her or she was your best friend.”

Kraeger made it clear that Bauman didn’t just have a presence in people’s lives, she made an impact.

“In a word, she was phenomenal.”

In the past few months, Bauman was getting started on a number of projects, including gearing up for the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Event Center.

Now, the projects Bauman was focusing on are up in the air.