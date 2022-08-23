Jack Riggins will remain on air at KLIN following GOP tweet firestorm

Jack Riggins will remain on the air at KLIN despite the controversy surrounding a since-deleted tweet of graphic images he made on the Nebraska Republican Party's Twitter account.

Riggins, the host of KLIN's evening radio program "Drive Time Lincoln," told the Journal Star on Tuesday he would remain host but confirmed he was no longer the interim communications director for the Nebraska GOP, a role he served in since last month's state convention.

He was set to return to the host's chair Tuesday after skipping Monday's show.

In his role with the Nebraska Republican Party, Riggins said he made the controversial post on the state party's official Twitter account Friday questioning curriculum in Nebraska schools. The tweet was in response to a post from Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, who criticized the Republican Party's stance against gambling.

Kleeb described the Nebraska GOP as "fun haters, job killers and freedom crushers." In response, the Nebraska GOP tweeted: "Like fun haters against fellatio being taught to school age children? Well u are right!! We have principles and values, not 'everything goes' policies. Sorry to be sane."

The tweet included images pulled from the graphic book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" by Maia Kobabe that depicted oral sex and masturbation.

The Nebraska GOP later apologized for the tweet but said it "showcases the hard facts of what materials and books are in Nebraska schools." The original tweet was later deleted.

Riggins said he didn't regret the tweet, calling it "political strategy and gamesmanship," but understood that he was "too close to the story" to host Monday's broadcast on which Republican delegate and former U.S. Senate candidate Matt Innis made an appearance to address controversial books in Nebraska public schools.

"I stood by the truth that that type of material and that book is in schools" in Nebraska, Riggins said.

KLIN Operations Manager Steve King said the issue was between Riggins and the Nebraska GOP and said he would remain on air with no consequences. King said Riggins is "more of an independent contractor," but is technically an employee of the station.

"He's one of us as far as being on the air," he said. "It really wasn't an issue in regards to anything internal with KLIN."

King joined Sports Director Kaleb Henry to fill in for Riggins on Monday's broadcast.

Innis claimed "Gender Queer" was available at Norris Public Schools until a parent brought it to the district's attention at a board meeting in November 2021. Innis said then-Superintendent John Schwartz acknowledged the book was on shelves and said it would be removed.

Innis also said the book is available at Omaha Central High School.

"Gender Queer" does not appear on Norris' online library catalogue. The book is available at Buena Vista and Westview high schools, Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman Bridget Blevins said. A copy of the book was available at Central before being checked out in May and never returned.

OPS said in a statement books available on district shelves "reflect diverse characters in many ways, including ethnicity, immigration, socioeconomics, disabilities, divorce/blended families, foster care, LGBTQ family members, incarceration, death and more."

"These books are not required reading or part of our curriculum but are available for students to read independently," the statement continues.

The book is not available at Lincoln Public Schools.

Norris did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Kobabe's memoir -- which explores gender identity and sexuality from an LGBTQ perspective -- was first published in 2019 and has been frequently challenged in schools across the U.S.