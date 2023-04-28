After a week marked by departures of controversial figures in national media, including Don Lemon at CNN and Tucker Carlson at Fox News, local radio host Jack Riggins took to the airwaves to say his final farewell Friday afternoon.

As the host of KLIN’s 5 p.m. weekday talk show "Drive Time Lincoln," Riggins has developed a reputation as both a staunch conservative and a source of controversy over the past few years, including airing unverified anonymous allegations of sexual assault against Adam Morfeld during his run for county attorney, tweeting obscene imagery in protest of educational materials at public schools and feuding with a KLIN colleague.

But during Friday's show, the retired Navy SEAL commander made an argument for more dialogue across the political spectrum ahead of next week's mayoral election.

"Everything you generally feel is local politics," Riggins said. "(Which is) why you need to pay attention to it, and you've got to talk to people about getting out to vote no matter how they vote."

Riggins also acknowledged his own controversial nature.

"Any time you're going to make a stance, you're going to make 50% of people mad," Riggins said. "You cannot please everyone and take a stance."

Despite his strong views, Riggins claimed he's shown a willingness to engage, pointing to discussions he's had on the show with people on the other end of the spectrum, such as transgender activist Natalie Weiss and Rachele Walter, the vice chair of Secular Democrats of Nebraska.

"If you go back and listen to those conversations from polar opposites of the political aisle and maybe even values," Riggins said. "When we could decide on the common problem, we could then begin to work for everybody that lives here."

At the end of the episode, Dan Parsons, a public relations consultant and former vice president of the state Chamber of Commerce, was announced as Riggins' replacement.

Riggins encouraged listeners to continue supporting the show, regardless of their feelings toward him.

"I can be a divisive guy, and some of you are going to love today, some of you are going to hate today," he said. "At the end of the day, I think Dan's going to do a bang up job."

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023