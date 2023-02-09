It's been 43 years since Doug McLeese last had nothing to do on Super Bowl Sunday.

For those keeping score at home, the Steelers were beating the Rams, 31-19, inside the Rose Bowl. If you needed a Huskers hook, quarterback Vince Ferragamo, who had a cup of coffee with Dr. Tom before transferring to UC-Berkeley, was ordinary at best in his only Super Bowl appearance.

McLeese, then 25, was months away from buying a bar that would become an integral part of Lincoln's downtown.

And because he sold O'Rourke's Tavern to two of his bartenders last fall after 42 years, he's suddenly got the day off.

"It’s been a while," he said. "I am kind of looking forward to it.

"I'm settling into retirement nicely."

He might go to a Super Bowl party at the house of a friend, or he might just stay home and watch from his living room, something that appeals to him, too.

Freedom is always appealing. He's free from tapping kegs. Free from getting the tables and electrical cords set up. And from overseeing the Super Bowl chili contest he created three decades ago to boost business at the bar.

For the last 33 years, O'Rourke's Tavern, 1329 O St., has hosted one of the most spirited chili cookoffs in Lincoln -- always on Super Bowl. It's grown into something special.

In its heyday, the cookoff drew more than 30 crockpots, all lined up on tables to be judged -- first by a crack crew of judges and then by the a jury of football-watching fans.

COVID-19 knocked the number of participants to about 19 last year, but Bridge English and Jordy Elfers were quick to announce when they took over in October that the chili contest would still be a Super Bowl staple.

"The reason this bar still exists is its consistency," Elfers said. "The chili contest is part of that consistency."

English says she might have erred in the posters she put around the bar, which urged participants to "Bring the Heat."

"I don’t want people to think they have to make super spicy chili or anything like that," English said.

The one rule about the O'Rourke's Chili Contest is there are no rules. That all went out the window in year one when Pete Watters, owner of the Zoo Bar, took home top honors with a white chicken chili that purists would just as soon call Alfredo.

It was Watters way of mocking the purists.

"There were people who were just beside themselves," Watters said. "… People got snooty about something you shouldn’t get snooty about."

And in doing so, everyone else got a laugh.

Since then, the annual chili contest has featured chili with beans. Chili without. With meat and without. Entries have included exotic ingredients like pineapple, while attracting the some of the city's best chefs and home cooks.

No one is shunned.

Last year, Lance Fielder took home the grand prize of $60 in O'Rourke's bucks and, more important, got his name inscribed on the Doctor's Cup, which is presented each year to the victor.

The trophy is named after Dr. Dan Kolbow, a chemist who finished dead last in the contest's first year. He won the contest the next year and donated his empty pot to McLeese. It was mounted and turned into the trophy that has an esteemed year-round place inside O'Rourke's.

Kolbow's worst-to-first chili story is one of those rich details of the chili contest's lore.

"He had by far the worst chili that first year," McLeese said. "He had to take the walk of shame and walk out of here with half a crock pot of chili. And somehow, he won the second year."

English said she considered entering this year's contest, but then reconsidered after imagining what the optics might be if she were to win.

"I’m not sure I would have won, but I didn’t want to take the chance in our first year," she said. "I didn’t want people thinking I rigged the chili contest."

English and Elfers wanted McLeese to be a part of this year's contest, too. They first wanted him to be the event's emcee, which he quickly passed on.

And then they asked him to be a judge, another role that he declined for one little-known reason: "I don’t really like chili," he said.

Over the years, he was reluctant to eat anyone's chili at the contest because no sooner than someone saw him eating some, everyone else was coming up to him to get him to try theirs.

"It’s easier not to eat," he said. "Occassionally, I sneak a bite of my wife’s chili."

That's called being smart. Marital equity -- and his love for Jodie -- trumps everything. Enjoy the day off, Doug. You've earned it.