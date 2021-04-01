'It's just what we do' — State Patrol troopers among Nebraska law enforcement presence at funeral for slain Colorado officer

Sanko and Huber, who is based in Chadron, were among at least 10 Nebraska law enforcement agencies represented in Boulder on Tuesday, including the Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

State Patrol Trooper Chris Slocum, who helps coordinate the honor guard trips, said "it's just what we do."

"It's an honor us, to honor our fallen law enforcement members," he said.

Sanko has been part of the honor guard since joining the State Patrol nearly 15 years ago. The tributes are especially meaningful in today's climate, he said.

"It's a real show of camaraderie, brotherhood, sisterhood," Sanko said. "We all know the dangers we face so it's kind of comforting and uplifting to see all these agencies."

The troopers' travel is funded through Nebraska Troopers Charity Inc., a nonprofit created in 2019 that people can donate to, Slocum said.

Slocum said the State Patrol couldn't make as many trips last year because of COVID-19. But with restrictions easing and access to vaccines growing, troopers are able to travel out of state more.

Next week, the State Patrol will send more troopers to Texas and New York to honor officers killed in the line of duty.