'It's just so perfect': The coupon queen and the shopping angel are neighbors now, thanks to pandemic program

The coupon queen and the shopping angel are a perfect pair.
When the weekly Hy-Vee ad arrives at Annamarie Czajkowski's downtown Lincoln apartment, the 77-year-old scans it with a zealous coupon clipper's eye. Then she calls Debbie Benesch, who goes to the store, rounds up the items and drops them off.
She's an "angel," says Czajkowski.
"She's like the coupon queen," says Benesch.
They're also neighbors — and now friends — thanks to a relatively new city program created to help seniors stay socially connected during the coronavirus pandemic.
Benesch and Czajkowski were matched through NeighborLNK, a collaboration between Aging Partners and the mayor's office that connects volunteers with homebound seniors over the age of 60 and those with disabilities. Volunteers run errands for their "neighbors" — such as picking up groceries or delivering medication — and also serve as a source of companionship via phone calls and check-ins.
Many of the normal avenues of social support for seniors disappeared in the pandemic, Aging Partners Director Randall Jones said.
"People may have relied on visits from family to cheer them up or to help them with chores around the house, or going to church to get that socialization," Jones said.
Benesch, a retired teacher who lives in Lincoln, already knew Czajkowski from delivering food to her on her Meals on Wheels route, which Benesch has participated in for years through Tabitha.
Then the pandemic hit, and Benesch saw an ad in the paper for NeighborLNK. She went through the application process, which includes a thorough background check, and was matched with Czajkowski.
"I just felt like I had some time and I needed to do something more," Benesch said.
Czajkowski lives in an apartment complex for seniors. She doesn't drive anymore. She doesn't own a computer. She'll walk down to the pharmacy to get her medication, but that's about it. She has a son and granddaughter who visit, too, but she appreciates having Benesch as a "hookup to the outside."
"I'm pretty much a homebody," Czajkowski said. "There's no activities going on (at her apartment complex). We used to play bingo and stuff, but we can't do that now."
Safety protocols are in place — volunteers are asked to wear masks and not to enter their neighbor's home. Aging Partners also checks in with the seniors on how the relationship is going.
In addition to shopping for groceries, Benesch also calls Czajkowski just to check in and talk.
"She's really a sweetheart," Czajkowski said. "She called me around Easter and she says, 'Is there anything you need from the store?' I said, 'No, I don't really need anything, but I'll miss my cream pie.' And next day here she comes with a cream pie."
City leaders introduced NeighborLNK last April, and Aging Partners, the city's aging department, plans on keeping the program around even as more seniors emerge from isolation because of coronavirus vaccines.
Aging Partners to focus on seniors' physical, mental health as Lincoln's older population emerges from isolation
Jones said Aging Partners and similar agencies around the country saw senior volunteer programs fizzle out as those organizations focused on more primary needs, such as delivering meals and providing transportation. Now, the pandemic has led to a nationwide resurgence of programs such as NeighborLNK, Jones said.
Aging Partners has matched 69 volunteers with 64 "neighbors" and Jones says they are eager to grow NeighborLNK. To participate in the free program, you can call 402-441-7575 or visit the city's website, lincoln.ne.gov, to fill out an application.
Jones added that Aging Partners has built a lot of flexibility into the program to accommodate different schedules and the different interactions people are comfortable having.
"We try to make that pairing so it's a good match," he said.
Volunteers must be over 19 years old, sign a waiver and complete online training.
Benesch and Czajkowski are both fully vaccinated and they both plan to continue to stay neighbors after the pandemic.
They even have their eyes on a small plot outside Czajkowski's apartment. Come summer, they hope to plant sunflowers, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers — a physical symbol of a blossoming relationship in hard times.
"People are so isolated that they just need that companionship, that talking," Benesch said. "You don't have to look too far to see that there a lot of people struggling."
