'It's just so perfect': The coupon queen and the shopping angel are neighbors now, thanks to pandemic program

Benesch, a retired teacher who lives in Lincoln, already knew Czajkowski from delivering food to her on her Meals on Wheels route, which Benesch has participated in for years through Tabitha.

Then the pandemic hit, and Benesch saw an ad in the paper for NeighborLNK. She went through the application process, which includes a thorough background check, and was matched with Czajkowski.

"I just felt like I had some time and I needed to do something more," Benesch said.

Czajkowski lives in an apartment complex for seniors. She doesn't drive anymore. She doesn't own a computer. She'll walk down to the pharmacy to get her medication, but that's about it. She has a son and granddaughter who visit, too, but she appreciates having Benesch as a "hookup to the outside."

"I'm pretty much a homebody," Czajkowski said. "There's no activities going on (at her apartment complex). We used to play bingo and stuff, but we can't do that now."

Safety protocols are in place — volunteers are asked to wear masks and not to enter their neighbor's home. Aging Partners also checks in with the seniors on how the relationship is going.

In addition to shopping for groceries, Benesch also calls Czajkowski just to check in and talk.