It's Election Day in Lincoln and Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen is offering some final reminders to voters.

* Polls are open until 8 p.m.

* Voters must vote at the location for their current address. Polling locations have not changed since the primary election. New polling place location cards were mailed to all affected voters prior to April’s primary election.

* Voters can look up their polling location on the Secretary of State's website or they can call the election office at 402-441-7311.

* Early vote ballots must be received by the Election Commissioner’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day and should be dropped off in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office, 601 N. 46th St. It is too late to mail the ballots and they cannot be returned to the voter's polling location on Election Day.

* Campaign items for any candidate on the ballot, such as buttons, stickers, and T-shirts are not allowed in a polling place. It is illegal to campaign within 200 feet of a polling site. Campaign signs can be installed on private property within 200 feet of a polling site, provided that the property does not include where the polling place is located.

* Results will be posted on the election commission’s website starting at 8 p.m. at lancaster.ne.gov/election.

Questions? Call 402-441-7311.

For information to help make decisions on the races, which include Lincoln mayor, three City Council districts, three Lincoln Board of Education seats and two positions on the Airport Authority, see the Journal Star's Voter's Guide and return to to JournalStar.com Tuesday night for complete election coverage.