'It's been hard' — Doctors, nurses from Bryan 6N reflect on last year of fighting COVID

“Patients know the statistics; they know that they may not come off the ventilator,” Harrington said. “When they are having those conversations with the loved ones, not only are (the patients) sobbing, their loved ones are sobbing and the nurses are sobbing. It’s heart-wrenching.”

Knowing the likely outcome and regularly facing those situations can wear down even the most experienced nurses over time, Locke added.

“That’s not everyone, I don’t want to make it this horrible thing, but it’s been hard,” she said. “And I’ve seen that more in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”

'Every one of them regret it'

Unlike the early phase of the pandemic, where most of the patients that wound up on 6N were more susceptible to COVID because of age or co-morbidities, Bryan staff say they are treating younger patients.

Most are in their 20s to 40s — an age range more common in trauma units, not medical intensive care — who often tell doctors and nurses that they didn’t get vaccinated.

On Thursday, 46 of 61 patients at Bryan with COVID were unvaccinated, according to the hospital, continuing trends seen for months.