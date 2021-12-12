'It's been hard' — Doctors, nurses from Bryan 6N reflect on last year of fighting COVID

A year ago, just before the coronavirus vaccine became widely available, Nebraska’s hospitals were experiencing the full weight of the pandemic.
Intensive care units like the one on the north side of the sixth floor at Bryan East Campus, where rooms were outfitted with negative-airflow units, quickly filled with COVID-positive patients requiring mechanical assistance to breath.
It was places like 6N where doctors, nurses, therapists, pharmacists and technicians found themselves on the front lines of the battle against the deadly virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 793,000 Americans to date.
A year later, after the emergence of mass vaccination clinics in Lincoln and elsewhere, and a deeper understanding of how to care for patients critically ill with COVID-19, staff who work the floor say patient numbers are more manageable than before.
While the worst of the pandemic may be over, the team on 6N told the Journal Star last week the ongoing fight against the virus has pushed the hospital to the brink — and maybe even past it.
Pulmonologist Kevin Reichmuth said health care systems, and ICUs in particular, live “on the edge of capacity” by design with built-in contingency plans to respond to short-term emergencies.
“We’re operating under a sustained surge where you’re trying to open beds, move people, make beds,” Reichmuth said. “It’s a sustained thing, and surge capacity is not supposed to be a sustained thing.”
On Nov. 29, 2020, during a weeks-long spike of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Nebraska that lasted from November into January 2021, Bryan topped out at 168 patients being treated for the virus.
Reichmuth said Bryan was able to manage the worst phase of the pandemic by cutting elective surgeries to free up space and staffing, all while relying on rigid public health restrictions imposed in Lancaster County that essentially “shut the community down.”
When vaccines became widely available in the spring, cases and hospitalizations began to plummet, a hopeful time at the hospital that lasted until August, when a new surge began — mostly among unvaccinated individuals, according to data provided by Bryan.
The number of COVID patients rose by 100% in August alone and hasn't tapered off since, with the roughly 60-80 virus patients pushing the total population at Bryan's two Lincoln hospitals above its normal physical and staffing capacity of 500 to near or above the temporary surge capacity of 540 patients.
Between Aug. 1 and Dec. 9, a span of 131 days, Bryan has exceeded its surge capacity 50 times, averaging 528 patients. On Thursday, there were 542 people hospitalized at Bryan's two campuses.
“You take living on the edge of capacity and basically blow it up, because that’s what’s going on now,” Reichmuth said.
'A sadness in your soul'
Bryan is only treating about half as many COVID patients as it was a year ago — a welcome statistic for the team working on 6N, according to nurse manager Candy Locke.
Instead of all 14 rooms on 6N serving as isolation units for the patients most critically ill with COVID, just two are negative-airflow rooms at this time. The other 12 beds are designated for patients facing a lengthy recovery from the virus, Locke said, a setup that exists in other ICUs at Bryan as well.
“That break in the extreme numbers has been helpful for our staff,” she said. “It’s been providing them hope as they care for their patients who do get well and go home.”
Still, there has been a “significant amount” of turnover on the staff of 6N, Locke said, particularly among more experienced nurses who endured the worst of the pandemic over the past year.
Some of the turnover includes nurses who have graduated from their nurse practitioner programs and taken new jobs, while others have transferred from the ICU but remain employed at Bryan.
Several have become traveling nurses, jobs that offer higher pay, and some have left the profession altogether after experiencing burnout, which Locke says manifests itself in different ways based on the individual.
“It’s more a sadness in your soul, versus ‘I don’t like being a nurse,’” she said.
Reichmuth, a former Nebraska Army National Guard state surgeon who deployed to Iraq three times, likened the fatigue among Bryan’s staff responsible for caring for COVID patients to post-traumatic stress disorder seen in soldiers.
The death of patients is not uncommon in the ICU, but the severity of COVID has made it a more frequent occurrence, including in the latest surge.
As of Friday, a total of 392 patients have died of COVID at Bryan since the start of the pandemic; 148 of those, or about 38%, have occurred in the four-plus months since Aug. 1, and typically among a younger patient population.
To date, 2,728 Nebraskans have died from COVID, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Leah Harrington, an assistant nurse manager on 6N, said the nursing staff develops relationships with patients and their families when they come to the ICU, which makes having difficult conversations about tough medical choices even harder.
“Patients know the statistics; they know that they may not come off the ventilator,” Harrington said. “When they are having those conversations with the loved ones, not only are (the patients) sobbing, their loved ones are sobbing and the nurses are sobbing. It’s heart-wrenching.”
Knowing the likely outcome and regularly facing those situations can wear down even the most experienced nurses over time, Locke added.
“That’s not everyone, I don’t want to make it this horrible thing, but it’s been hard,” she said. “And I’ve seen that more in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”
'Every one of them regret it'
Unlike the early phase of the pandemic, where most of the patients that wound up on 6N were more susceptible to COVID because of age or co-morbidities, Bryan staff say they are treating younger patients.
Most are in their 20s to 40s — an age range more common in trauma units, not medical intensive care — who often tell doctors and nurses that they didn’t get vaccinated.
On Thursday, 46 of 61 patients at Bryan with COVID were unvaccinated, according to the hospital, continuing trends seen for months.
Some of those patients tell staff they didn’t get a shot because they believed misinformation or disinformation about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines, Harrington said, or had a spouse who was adamant against it, leading them to follow.
In several cases, couples ended up in the ICU together.
To a person, each says they regret their choice to not get a shot, Bryan staff said.
“Every one of them really just didn’t think it could happen to them, and every one of them regret it,” Reichmuth said. “I don’t ask them about it, they just share it.”
Reichmuth said it can be frustrating, even infuriating, to see patients who refused to protect themselves, but it doesn’t change the mission of the care team.
“You get to know them and it goes from anger to sympathy and feeling sorry,” he said. “In some ways, that’s even harder emotionally. Part of you is saying: ‘You made this choice,' but the other part of you just wants to get them better, just wants to get them through this.”
'We cry on the phone'
The months-long surge and limited bed and staffing capacity has also squeezed Bryan in other ways over the past year.
Tami Russman, a registered nurse who works as a house supervisor, said Bryan has not been able to accommodate transfers from smaller regional hospitals both in Nebraska and other states.
Over the past six months, Bryan has turned down requests from hospitals in Iowa, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas to transfer patients needing ICU-level care, not just COVID patients.
Many on the other end of the line have said Bryan was the 15th or 20th hospital they had called looking for an open bed. In many cases, they heard there was a waiting list of 20-30 people ahead of them.
“It’s terrible. We’ve never had to deal with this before. We’ve always had beds and been able to accommodate these transfers,” Russman said. “We cry on the phone with them because you don’t know what else to do.”
Where Bryan can, it offers assistance through telehealth, with its team of pulmonologists, hospitalists and others consulting with doctors in smaller hospitals to provide added care, but that has also added to the workload of those doctors, Reichmuth said.
“On Wednesday, I got a call from a small place we don’t do telehealth for asking for advice,” he said. “It’s so hard, I’m swamped, I don’t have a relationship with this place. I want to help them, but there’s only so much I can do.”
'Completely worth it'
A study by researchers at Yale published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine earlier this year showed a lack of beds and other finite medical resources led to thousands of excess deaths from COVID — a statistic Reichmuth and others keep in mind.
Nina Redl, the chaplain who works in the ICU and other areas that treat COVID patients at Bryan, says her job has changed little since 2020.
“I was hoping last year that this year we would be in a different spot,” Redl said. “It is different, just not necessarily in a good way.”
The sharp spike in cases and hospitalizations last year was a marathon run on adrenaline, Redl said. This year, the work is more draining physically, emotionally and spiritually, she added.
Redl said she still meets with patients to brighten their days and provide them comfort, calls family members to keep them updated on their loved ones’ progress, arranges compassionate care visits and checks in on staff.
She’s also in the room during many compassionate withdrawals, where nurses and therapists remove life support equipment after a patient has shown no sign of improvement.
Since last year, Redl said she’s seen more patients and their loved ones recognize that COVID is serious, and that once in the ICU, they will be there for a long time, as well as the potentially grim outcome of being on a ventilator.
“I wouldn’t want to do anything else, but it’s a very different kind of marathon than we had been running last year,” she said.
While different, Redl said she has not seen nurses or doctors become cynical.
“It would be easy to become jaded and say ‘I don’t want to do this.’ Even though you may have those questions going through your mind, I do not see it impacting how we are caring for patients, their families and each other.”
'Out of necessity'
Despite the challenges, the team working on 6N says there have been small victories along the way and reasons to celebrate.
Russman said there have been positive outcomes through telehealth services, particularly in how hospitals without ICU capabilities are “reaching beyond” what they thought was possible.
One hospital called asking Bryan how to insert a chest tube, something the doctors and nurses there had no experience with. The team at Bryan was able to help coach them, Russman said, and a few hours later, they got an excited call back informing them of the success.
“We definitely celebrate the successes some of the smaller communities are having,” she said.
Bryan’s team members have also grown together, the result of working closely under enormous strain for an extended period of time, Reichmuth said, supporting each other in times of need and leaning on each individual’s talents and expertise.
“It would have been easy for things to fall apart, but we have grown more cohesive,” he said.
The nurses and doctors on 6N have taken time to celebrate the patients who go home, using them as a reminder that what they are doing matters and to reenergize for the work ahead, Locke said.
One patient, who left 6N after a two-month stay, got a parade in the hallway complete with signs, music and a line of caregivers to wish her well. Others have been heralded the same way.
“We’ve learned a lot and it’s out of necessity,” Locke said. “I hope people take comfort and pride knowing they have been pushed to the absolutely outer limits and have stepped up to the challenge and made things possible we didn’t think were possible.”
