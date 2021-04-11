'It's all freaking cool' — Filmmaker stumbles across Robber's Cave, and a documentary is born

Of the roughly 82,000 tour-takers Joel Green has guided through Robber’s Cave since 2016, the Tennessean with the camera stood out in September.

“He was mesmerized and blown away by all the carvings,” Green said. “He was taking photos the whole time; I could tell the wheels were spinning.”

The customer had learned about the Lincoln landmark when he and his wife were looking for strange stops on the way home from their Colorado vacation.

“When we drive, we will search for the most interesting things, the craziest places to visit,” said Daniel Patton. “That’s how we do our trips.”

His wife, Justina, searched Google, and told him about a cave beneath a brewery in Lincoln.

“And I said, ‘You’re picking two of the best things for us.’”

They didn’t know the brewery had closed in early 2019, replaced by a 12,000-square-foot event space. But the cave was still open, and Green was still giving tours.

“The minute I walked into the cave, I was completely dumbfounded,” Patton said last week. “I stood in complete sensory overload, trying to comprehend what I’m seeing — which is 150-plus years of history written on the walls.”