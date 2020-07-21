'It was just absolutely magical': Remembering John Lewis' trip to Lincoln

In 1999, Deane Finnegan was at a banquet of community leaders where Rep. John Lewis was to be the keynote speaker. As she sat down, the then-President/CEO of Leadership Lincoln found herself beside the civil rights icon.
“We got to sit next to each other for some reason and we really connected because of our parallel paths in life,” said Finnegan, who was born in Georgia eight years after Lewis was born in Alabama.
Their meeting had her wanting to bring him to Lincoln. At a second conference a couple of years later, she saw him again. "I really pushed him. He said he’d come and gave me his scheduler’s card. 'Call him, and he’ll get it scheduled.’ Dang if he didn’t.”
In October 2003, Lewis came to Lincoln to be the keynote speaker at Leadership Lincoln’s Celebration of Community Leadership, arriving a day before the event.
Finnegan and her husband, Gerry, picked him up in Omaha and had a delightful day, she said.
“It was just absolutely magical," she said. "The stories, his life lessons he shared. I had no idea he was in Robert Kennedy’s hotel room the night he was shot. He was waiting upstairs and got the news. That was a real shock to me."
She said one of the things that stayed with her was Lewis' belief in forgiveness.
"He had people spit on him, beat him. He forgave each and every one of them. I don’t know that I could have done that,” she said.
Finnegan had admired Lewis since she was in elementary school, watching television coverage of the Freedom Riders, sit-ins and demonstrations taking place across the South.
She remembers being terrified watching the news as a little girl. “One night, my dad said, ‘We’re going somewhere.' I was in my pajamas. We got in the car and we drove down to Dexter Avenue, where Martin Luther King Jr. was the pastor.
"My dad explained the civil rights movement to me. He wanted to make sure we children understood the necessary struggle that was going on for Blacks to get the right to vote. After that, I had a curious interest in the civil rights movement.
"I watched it. John Lewis lived it.”
When he was in Lincoln, Lewis spent the day talking with young people, telling them stories of his nonviolent fight for civil rights before he spoke in the evening at the Cornhusker Hotel ballroom.
Finnegan said Lewis said he knew when he walked onto the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, he knew he was going to be beaten. She asked him where he got his courage.
He told her there are times when cause is bigger than self.
"Think about that. He stepped across that bridge and got badly beaten. His skull was fractured. But he got back up and kept marching, kept working. Cause is bigger than self,” she said.
Lewis took no honorarium for speaking and paid for his flight to Lincoln, telling Finnegan to turn the cost of the plane ticket into a scholarship for a Lincoln youth, which Leadership Lincoln did.
He did leave the city with a handful of commemorative gold bookmarks inscribed with “Walking With the Wind,” the title of Lewis' biography. He had asked if Leadership Lincoln had any leftover bookmarks for him to take home, Finnegan said.
“After the dinner, he told me that my introduction was the most heartfelt he had ever been given and asked me for my notes — a kindness only he could show.”
Finnegan kept in touch with Lewis, and he again stepped forward when a Lincoln boy in the Make-A-Wish program traveled to Washington to learn more about the civil rights movement. Lewis met the boy, Dawson, in the Capitol Rotunda.
“He got down on Dawson’s level — he was in a wheelchair — and talked and talked with him," Finnegan said. "When his staff came and told him that the House was back in session and he needed to go, he said, ‘No, this is more important’ and kept talking to Dawson.”
A couple of years ago, Finnegan was finally able to fulfill a pledge she’d made to Lewis more than a decade earlier.
“I promised him I’d walk the bridge in Selma one day,” Finnegan said. “I did that in 2017. Now they’re talking about naming it after him. They absolutely should.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.