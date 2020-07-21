'It was just absolutely magical': Remembering John Lewis' trip to Lincoln

"Think about that. He stepped across that bridge and got badly beaten. His skull was fractured. But he got back up and kept marching, kept working. Cause is bigger than self,” she said.

Lewis took no honorarium for speaking and paid for his flight to Lincoln, telling Finnegan to turn the cost of the plane ticket into a scholarship for a Lincoln youth, which Leadership Lincoln did.

He did leave the city with a handful of commemorative gold bookmarks inscribed with “Walking With the Wind,” the title of Lewis' biography. He had asked if Leadership Lincoln had any leftover bookmarks for him to take home, Finnegan said.

“After the dinner, he told me that my introduction was the most heartfelt he had ever been given and asked me for my notes — a kindness only he could show.”

Finnegan kept in touch with Lewis, and he again stepped forward when a Lincoln boy in the Make-A-Wish program traveled to Washington to learn more about the civil rights movement. Lewis met the boy, Dawson, in the Capitol Rotunda.