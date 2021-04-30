‘It’s scary’ — North Lincoln bike trail crowded by campsites during pandemic

But because of COVID-19, it’s not that simple.

In the past, the city took a harder line against campsites it found in parks and along trail corridors. The Parks and Recreation Department, sometimes assisted by police, would remove tents, sleeping bags and other personal items.

“And we’d put them in a place where the person who owned them could have access to them,” said Sara Hartzell, a park planner. “Sometimes, they’re the only things these people have.”

It wasn’t a new issue; the city has dealt with camps and tents for years, typically on the Salt Creek corridor — near West O Street and the People’s City Mission — but also along Antelope Creek near Randolph Street, in Wilderness Park and, more recently, beside a stretch of MoPac Trail just west of 27th Street.

“It’s kind of a perennial problem with the parks department,” Hartzell said. “We spend a lot of time cleaning up one spot and then seeing the homeless move to another spot in the general area.”

Then came the pandemic. Last year, several city departments — including parks, police and the health department — met with community service providers to discuss how to handle homeless camps, and they came up with a temporary policy change, said Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson.