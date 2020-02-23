'It's eerie' — Lincoln East grad living under quarantine in China

They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apartment in Hangzhou, China.
They talk about what he read or how he spent his day. They talk about what’s happening in Lincoln.
An hour can pass, easily.
“We just try to keep some normalcy to it,” Deb Hicks said.
But sometimes, their son Sam will point his phone out his 11th-story window, so they can see what he sees. And there’s nothing normal about a city so big but so seemingly abandoned.
“Normally outside his apartment, it’s like Manhattan. Five lanes of traffic,” Deb Hicks said. “But there are no cars on the street. There are no people out there. There are no businesses open. This city of 10 million is shut down.”
For much of February, their son has been living under mandatory quarantine restrictions, only allowed to leave his apartment for a few hours every other day, and only after a doorman in a hazmat suit takes his temperature.
On the street, the 28-year-old Lincoln East High School grad is surrounded by precautions intended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which originated 500 miles to the west in the city of Wuhan and has infected more than 75,000 people in China and killed more than 2,000.
Restaurants are closed. Bars are closed. Coffee shops and gyms are closed.
“It’s eerie walking around as the normally busy streets are devoid of cars and there are very few people walking around on the street,” he wrote.
He has to wear a face mask, give his temperature and get his hands doused with antibacterial spray just to go to the grocery store, one of the few open businesses.
But even that’s a break from his apartment, where he’s been battling boredom with books, movies, cards with other tenants and calls back home.
And that’s fine with his parents.
“We love that he’s quarantined,” Deb Hicks said. “I’d rather have him be bored and safe than out walking around.”
* * *
Sam Hicks had a degree in psychology from UNL and job delivering Valentino’s when he realized he wanted something more.
That didn’t surprise Deb and Doug Hicks. Their son has always had an adventurous spirit.
“He decided he wanted to see the world,” his mother said. “Though we thought he was going to Colorado or Maine.”
Not quite. A Facebook friend had posted about teaching English in Turkey, and that sounded interesting.
That night, Hicks Googled “teaching English abroad” and found a school in Prague that hired instructors to teach English as a foreign language.
He applied, went to bed and woke to something close to an acceptance letter.
“And I began making plans to move to Europe,” he wrote in an email last week.
He completed the school’s training course in October 2016 and spent a year in the Czech Republic before seeing a posting for a job in China.
“The offer from China was for a much higher salary,” he wrote, “and it afforded me the opportunity for the adventure of a lifetime.”
He called his first post, Nanxun, a “very small town.”
And even with 300,000 people — more than Lincoln — it was, by Chinese standards.
“It was the equivalent of living in a village,” he wrote.
Two years later, Hicks transferred to Hangzhou, where he teaches English to kids ages 2 to 6 years old. Many of his students have already traveled to English-speaking countries, or were born there.
He described the area as one of China’s most affluent areas — “think Silicon Valley” — with parents who pay his school $7,000 a semester.
Before the virus upended his city, he’d settled into a routine. Up at 5:30 a.m. to get ready for work and spend an hour studying Mandarin, work until 4:30 p.m., hit the gym, get home, cook dinner, go to bed early.
On weekends, he’d spend time with his co-workers. Just one other teacher is from the U.S., but he’d join instructors from 13 other countries and China for dinner and drinks and discussion, and spend a few hours every Saturday as a student, learning Chinese at a school near the scenic and historic West Lake.
All that changed during his school’s break for the Chinese New Year.
* * *
He’d flown to Bangkok the third week of January, and he noticed taxi drivers in Thailand were starting to wear face masks, and locals were joking about not getting too close because he’d traveled from China.
“However, they are very friendly and polite people, so they never seriously gave me any trouble,” he wrote.
He was at the airport Feb. 4 when it all hit him: He was flying home to a country at the center of a global panic. He pulled his mask on anyway and boarded the plane.
“What was of more concern to me, even then, were the lifestyle restrictions I was flying back to, rather than the chance of getting infected.”
He got back to his apartment the next morning but still couldn’t get home. The quarantine had kicked in.
“They refused to let me in initially, but after calling my employer, who has some money and influence in this area, an hour later they let me into my apartment.”
That stood out to him, he said. Because it showed foreigners — especially white American foreigners — are granted privileges, even during a potential pandemic.
“Had I been a Chinese person,” he wrote, “I would not have been allowed to enter my apartment.”
But now that he was home, a new routine began.
“It just so happened that my first day back in China was the start of the massive restrictions in my city.”
He wasn’t yet cleared to leave his apartment, though he could order food in, the receipts from McDonald’s documenting the body temperatures of every employee and driver who handled his meal.
His province announced schools wouldn’t resume until the end of February, so he’s been recording video lessons, sending them to his students.
And when he was given permission to leave, on a limited basis, he found empty streets and locked doors.
Filling the rest of his time became a challenge.
He posted on Facebook: “Over the last two weeks I've read three books, watched hundreds of episodes of TV shows, and have watched numerous movies, all from the comfort of my bed.”
Recently, Hicks was granted even more freedom — to come and go from his apartment as he pleases, even though there are few places to go.
He isn’t worried about getting sick. He wears his mask and washes his hands and he’s young and healthy enough that the symptoms would probably go through him like the flu.
He’d survive the virus. But the monotony might kill him.
“At first I wasn’t too bothered, but as the days carried on, I began to worry I might die not of the virus, but of sheer boredom.”
