'It's eerie' — Lincoln East grad living under quarantine in China

They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apartment in Hangzhou, China.

They talk about what he read or how he spent his day. They talk about what’s happening in Lincoln.

An hour can pass, easily.

“We just try to keep some normalcy to it,” Deb Hicks said.

But sometimes, their son Sam will point his phone out his 11th-story window, so they can see what he sees. And there’s nothing normal about a city so big but so seemingly abandoned.

“Normally outside his apartment, it’s like Manhattan. Five lanes of traffic,” Deb Hicks said. “But there are no cars on the street. There are no people out there. There are no businesses open. This city of 10 million is shut down.”

For much of February, their son has been living under mandatory quarantine restrictions, only allowed to leave his apartment for a few hours every other day, and only after a doorman in a hazmat suit takes his temperature.