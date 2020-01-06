'It just felt really unsafe' — Lincoln native living in Australia surrounded by fires

Millions of acres have burned — or are burning — and some estimate that as many as 500 million animals, including beloved koalas and kangaroos, have died.

“People are very concerned about the wildlife and about the biodiversity in those areas that are burning,” Evans said.

Fires had been flaring for about two months near Evans in the Blue Mountains, and some of those fires were creeping closer by late December.

“Part of the reason it’s quite frightening is there is only one highway to get in or out,” she said.

Like most of her neighbors, Evans has an app on her phone that tracks bush fires and alerts her to danger. The day they left, fires were as close as 9 miles to the north and 4 miles to the south.

“It just felt really unsafe to me.”

Since her teaching job had ended for the year — it’s summer down under — she loaded the kids and the camping gear in her minivan and drove down the coast.

A friend and her two little boys joined them on a beach in Mystery Bay.

It was Dec. 30 when Evans checked her phone and noticed an alert for a fire in the area, predicted to move west, away from their camping site.