'It is a great loss': Across the pond, British expats in Nebraska mourn queen's death

When the news broke, the customers came to Chippy's in droves.
The phone, too, seemed to ring endlessly at the British import store with locations in Lincoln and Omaha — British expats and Americans alike offering their condolences following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday at 96.
"It's been quite touching," said Chippy's owner Glenn Greet, who moved to the U.S. 22 years ago from his native England.
For expats like himself living in Nebraska, Thursday was a day of mourning and reflection following the death of England's longest reigning monarch, who ruled for seven decades.
"It is a great loss," he said. "As a British person, she is theBritish institution. She is the crown. She is everything that epitomizes the British."
Greet, who served as a police officer in a town northeast of London before moving to the U.S., remembers performing for the queen as a horn player for the Essex Police Band.
"She made you feel lightweight," said Greet. "What a gracious lady. She always said 'thank you.'"
For the 43-year-old, Elizabeth was the only monarch he knew.
"It's not like a president where you come and go every four or eight years," he said.
Sophie Wilson of Omaha called her mother back home in England when the news came that the royal family had rushed to the queen's side at Balmoral Castle, her summer retreat in Scotland.
Then came the bulletin in the background from her mother's TV.
"Even though I wasn't physically in the room with my mum, I felt like I stood in the room with her," said Wilson, who moved to the U.S. about 2½ years ago. "I feel like it was one of our family members that has passed away."
For Wilson, the queen was a stoic and stable leader over the past 70 years and a model for women everywhere. Some of her fondest memories include the queen with her famous corgis.
"Even though she was this incredible woman, deep down she was a person like everyone else," Wilson said.
Chippy's Director of Operations Laura McLaughlin started working at the store after shopping there and meeting Greet. Thursday was a particularly emotional day for her.
"I just initially thought we would have more time to process that we would lose her," McLaughlin said from the Chippy's location at 14th Street and Pine Lake Road. "Our hearts are broken for sure."
A rush of customers showed up to both locations on Thursday, mainly looking for commemorative items, like Union Jack flags.
"I had about 20 in stock this morning and they're all sold out," McLaughlin said.
John Hanley brought his children to the store on Thursday for a snack.
An Australian expat, Hanley still remembers the time the queen visited a county fair Down Under when he was growing up.
While he has a more nuanced take on Elizabeth's legacy, Hanley noted the vast amount of time she reigned -- from the twilight of the British Empire to Brexit -- and the personal tragedies she had to endure in between.
"She was still a human," he said. "She's really not different than the rest of us."
Now a new era begins, one that Greet is optimistic about, despite the fact that it will be hard to replace a British institution.
Parades, concerts, flotillas and special events mark Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne.
