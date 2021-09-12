'It gives them hope' — Union College students help Louisiana residents with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

They also worked to protect the houses of first responders and others who have been devoting all of their time to the community and recovery efforts.

“That’s been one of the most rewarding parts of this whole experience,” Balschweid said. “We’re able to help those who are helping, and I’m so proud of this entire team and everything we’ve done.”

Allen Stafford, a junior and one of the team leaders, said the recovery efforts looked different according to the needs of each of the houses they visited.

“It’s really interesting, one house will be completely standing, no problems, and the house next to it will be obliterated,” Stafford said.

For the first few days, the local community had not yet been allowed back in the area, but toward the end of the trip, people started trickling back in. That gave the students chances to interact with the community they were assisting.

“I think it’s really nice for the community, I think it gives them hope,” Hilyard said. “They’re really resilient people, and I think that having someone to help them get back on their feet after having a disaster of this size is amazing.”