'It gives them hope' — Union College students help Louisiana residents with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

Amidst the debris and destruction left by Hurricane Ida, a team of 28 faculty and staff from the Union College International Rescue and Relief program worked this past week to mitigate the impact.
The team was requested by the mayor of Grand Isle, Louisiana, according to Maegan Balschweid, a senior at the college who served as operations section chief for the team.
The request came on Friday, Sept. 3, and Union College confirmed the operation on Saturday. Sunday became a day full of planning, meetings and setting strategic objectives, and by 4 a.m. on Monday, the team had embarked on the 18-hour drive to Grand Isle.
Setting up camp at a local volunteer fire station, the team snagged just a few hours of sleep before jumping right into the action Tuesday morning.
The efforts mostly included tarping houses with compromised roofs to prevent any further water damage, specifically those of people who were especially at-risk or unable to perform the maintenance themselves, including the elderly, sick and disabled.
Working closely with the Grand Isle firefighters, the team’s planning chief and Union College junior Kayleigh Hilyard mapped out which houses and people needed their assistance the most to streamline the team’s efforts.
They also worked to protect the houses of first responders and others who have been devoting all of their time to the community and recovery efforts.
“That’s been one of the most rewarding parts of this whole experience,” Balschweid said. “We’re able to help those who are helping, and I’m so proud of this entire team and everything we’ve done.”
Allen Stafford, a junior and one of the team leaders, said the recovery efforts looked different according to the needs of each of the houses they visited.
“It’s really interesting, one house will be completely standing, no problems, and the house next to it will be obliterated,” Stafford said.
For the first few days, the local community had not yet been allowed back in the area, but toward the end of the trip, people started trickling back in. That gave the students chances to interact with the community they were assisting.
“I think it’s really nice for the community, I think it gives them hope,” Hilyard said. “They’re really resilient people, and I think that having someone to help them get back on their feet after having a disaster of this size is amazing.”
Despite this being their first real-world operation, Hilyard, Balschweid and Stafford said their courses and training scenarios they have taken part in as part of the International Rescue and Relief program prepared them for keeping cool in the face of disaster.
“We go through search and rescue, we learn other technical skills that would help us in an emergency,” Hilyard said. “We do scenarios that are as close to real as possible, just so we’re not bombarded with the differences of a real-life situation when we come to it.”
After putting in thousands of hours and tarping 46 houses, the team is scheduled to head back from Louisiana early Monday morning, and the students will be jumping straight back into their course loads after missing about four days of school. Balschweid said were it not for the ongoing classes, everyone on the team would have volunteered to stay another week, or longer.
“Natural disasters happen all over the world, and just being able to be part of the team that responds to it has been an incredible experience,” Balschweid said. “When it becomes a real-world and a real-life experience, you just see people push themselves to a point where they don’t settle for anything less than excellence.”
