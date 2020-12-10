'It became more important' -- Two-story mural takes a personal turn for Lincoln artist

Next to his father, he painted his grandmother Juana, in the traditional clothing he remembers her wearing when he was a child.

And next to her, he painted his wife’s grandmother, who died in Sutherland last year at 99. Rose Kennedy was German, not Hispanic. But Grandma Rosie was part of the story he was trying to tell on the wall, he said, because she had two great-grandchildren of Mexican descent.

The mural kept growing. Manzanares had help with the project, and an assistant’s grandmother had died of COVID, so he added her, too.

Others approached, asking that he include their fathers. A hair stylist in the building wanted her grandfather on the wall; he died in Texas before he could come visit her. Manzanares had a hard time saying no, and his original plan to depict a half-dozen grandmothers doubled to a dozen men and women before he ran out of room.

The requests resonated with Wiese. “It’s kind of overwhelming to think about how many people could have been included in the mural. We probably need to start making more art.”