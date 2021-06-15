‘Is that the same wall?’ — The disappearing mural at 13th and F in Lincoln

The young artist had grown familiar with the corner of 13th and F streets.
Bayan Sheruza had reported there for volunteer duty week after week last summer, helping reinvent the bare brick wall of an old auto repair shop, planning and painting a roughly 10-foot-by-28-foot mural.
But when the Lincoln High student drove by recently, everything seemed off.
Instead of serving as an oversized canvas for the painting — and its kaleidoscope of colors — the wall carried a fresh coat of unbroken blue.
The sunflower she had painted, taller than herself, was gone. The rose her twin sister, Basmala, had painted was gone. The bugs and butterfly and tree branches and sky and sun, all of them created by dozens of other young artists who called the finished product “The Wishing Tree,” were gone, too.
The 15-year-old turned to her mom, unsure of what she was seeing. And what she wasn’t.
“I remember asking her: ‘Is that the same wall? Are we on the same street?’ I was just in disbelief.”
‘A great way to give back’
For 30 years, Wendy Bantam has helped add color across the Midwest.
In Lincoln, the artist and educator has partnered with the city and, through Americorps, with NeighborWorks Lincoln, to oversee art projects on 27th Street, 11th Street and in front of the Malone Center.
She likes to engage the community — no art experience necessary.
The making of a mural invites involvement, she said. People donate money, wall space, scaffolding, time and talent. They share their history and their culture. They feel empowered to tell their story. They feel part of something that will last.
“I've found when people are creating together, they’re building a stronger connection together.”
Bantam also had her Nissan serviced for years at Tim’s Automotive and Radiator Repair, across the street from the F Street Community Center.
A couple of years ago, she thought about the visibility and vibrancy of that corner, and the block wall of the repair shop that faced it, and how it could someday be a powerful canvas for public art.
She asked owner Tim Griess if he would let her cover it with a mural.
If it was OK with his landlord, he told her, it was OK with him.
“I’d been serving that area for many years,” Griess said. “I thought it was a great way to give back and promote the neighborhood.”
Bantam didn’t have a project planned yet, but she would.
Last year, she started teaching arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to members of the Eureka! chapter of Girls Inc., a STEM-based program for students in eighth through 12th grade, sponsored by the YMCA.
She was putting the students through drawing and writing exercises when the pandemic threatened to put an end to all of it. Her grant funding was pulled. The campus was closed. Classes were canceled.
But Bantam continued working with the students, for free, on Zoom meetings. She met them for outdoor art lessons at Antelope Park. In May, she thought about the pledge of the blank canvas at 13th and F, and she asked them a question.
“I said, ‘Would any of you girls like to be a part of a mural project?’”
40 artists, one wall
The young artists would conceive and create the mural, but Bantam provided prompts. “They articulated what community meant to them. They created illustrations. And they stitched it all together in a giant piece.”
Before they could paint, though, they had to prepare the wall. And it needed work. They scoured the shop wall with wire brushes. They sprayed it with a power-washer.
“The building didn’t look too great,” Bantam said. “It hadn’t been painted in a really long time, and there were pieces of paint falling off the cinder block.”
She couldn’t pay for the project herself, so she launched an online fundraiser seeking $6,500. Donations stalled at about $2,500 for several months, until an anonymous donor gave the remaining $4,000, she said.
She recruited more young contributors. From the Malone Center. From the community center across the street. Anybody was welcome, she said, and as many as 40 girls and boys from all backgrounds showed up.
“Anytime a family wanted to come work, all they had to do was call me or email me.”
Bayan and Basmala Sheruza, among her most dedicated painters, watched the mural come to life over the course of the summer.
“It was fun to see how beautiful and creative it became,” Basmala said.
Bayan liked how so many artists and ideas could contribute to a single piece. And how strangers seemed to appreciate what they were making.
“A lot of people would come by and say, ‘I like what you’re doing. We would always see this blank wall, and now to see it as this colorful wall.’ We were so happy we could be a part of it.”
Because of the coronavirus, Bantam kept the work groups small — maybe two or three artists at a time — and sanitized their supplies. Volunteers started showing up to donate hand-sewn masks.
And for a stretch of the summer, the corner of 13th and F became an open-air, socially distanced hub in a partially shut-down city. It hosted spectators in lawn chairs, voter-registration drives, toothpaste and toothbrush distributions by the UNL Dental College.
“People were down, people were sad and people were scared,” she said. “But it became a place for people to be safe and create.”
It inspired the owner of the repair shop. Griess cleared out his old cars and scrap tire pile on that part of the property. He opened his shop to the artists to wash their brushes. He let them store supplies in the Suburban he used for snow removal.
And then he hired a crew to paint the rest of the property — the building, the awning, even the poles.
That’s one of the powers of public art, Bantam said. “It motivates building owners to take care of the property. It picks up the neighborhood a little bit.”
‘The whole building was painted’
Working alone, an experienced artist could have filled the wall in a couple of weeks, Bantam said.
That wasn’t the point here. “I thought it was important to engage the community as a whole,” she said. “So I just let it go on as long as people needed me.”
They wrapped it up in October, when the weather started turning.
“It looked fantastic,” Griess said. “She was happy with it, I was really happy with it and I’m sure the kids were proud of it.”
Bantam planned to preserve the mural with a sealant this spring, before its official unveiling ceremony.
But that didn’t happen. After he’d operated his shop for 42 years — 27 at the same corner — Griess got a job offer he couldn’t refuse: facilities director at his church.
He moved out, assuming the artwork would survive the transition. The property owner, Whitehead Oil, had supported the project, he said.
“They got behind it; they thought it was a great deal, trying to clean up the building and make it look nicer for the neighborhood.”
Bantam had a hard winter; her mother entered hospice in October and died in January. The artist went weeks without leaving the house, she said.
She didn’t realize the new renter had repainted the entire property — the mural, and Griess’ own fresh paint job — until she drove past the corner in late April.
“Before anybody had a chance to know what was going on, the whole building was painted.”
Lack of communication, understanding
Whitehead Oil supported the mural — and liked the finished product — but had no involvement in the project, owner Mark Whitehead said.
If the previous renter wanted it, that was his decision. And the new renter could make his own decisions, too. “We leased it. We did not have any covenants with Tim, our previous tenant, nor with our new one.”
The new tenant wants to run a successful business, Whitehead said, and wanted to make the building fit an image.
Still, Whitehead didn’t know his tenant was planning to paint over the mural. “And I think when he did, and when he found out more about it, I don’t know if we would have done the same thing.”
The new owner, Adrian Martinez, said he hadn’t known anything about the mural, its backstory or the community effort that created it when he leased the building and started preparing to open Martinez Repair.
“We explained what our plan was for our business, to clean up the neighborhood and community and the building itself. And that’s what we did.”
He called it a lack of communication. A lack of understanding. He tried to explain that to Bantam when she approached him, he said.
“I said, ‘Holy cow. I had no idea it was connected to the community or anything.’ I really apologized.”
Martinez wished someone would have told him the significance of the mural. “If I would have known something like this before, I would have given it a lot more thought,” he said.
Bantam looked for consolation, telling herself the process of people creating together — and having a safe place to go during the pandemic — was the important part.
“It really served such a huge need at the time,” she said.
But then she remembered the work of the estimated 200 adults who helped make the mural happen. They donated money, made masks, made sure the kids could get there, helped with cleanup.
“I do think about all the people who worked on it, and I feel terrible.”
And she thought about the young artists. That mural could have lasted decades, she said, and served an even more meaningful role than a splash of color on a block wall.
“Kids turn into adults,” she said. “They walk by a mural they created and it makes them feel part of a community they maybe didn’t feel a part of.”
