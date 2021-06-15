‘Is that the same wall?’ — The disappearing mural at 13th and F in Lincoln

The new tenant wants to run a successful business, Whitehead said, and wanted to make the building fit an image.

Still, Whitehead didn’t know his tenant was planning to paint over the mural. “And I think when he did, and when he found out more about it, I don’t know if we would have done the same thing.”

The new owner, Adrian Martinez, said he hadn’t known anything about the mural, its backstory or the community effort that created it when he leased the building and started preparing to open Martinez Repair.

“We explained what our plan was for our business, to clean up the neighborhood and community and the building itself. And that’s what we did.”

He called it a lack of communication. A lack of understanding. He tried to explain that to Bantam when she approached him, he said.

“I said, ‘Holy cow. I had no idea it was connected to the community or anything.’ I really apologized.”

Martinez wished someone would have told him the significance of the mural. “If I would have known something like this before, I would have given it a lot more thought,” he said.