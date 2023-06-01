Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Internal Revenue Service has reopened their Taxpayer Assistance Center in downtown Lincoln.

The Taxpayer Assistance Center is in the Robert V. Denney Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 100 Centennial Mall, Room 158. With additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the IRS has hired more than 5,000 employees across the country, including in Lincoln, after the last office closed almost two years ago.

The service does not help taxpayers prepare their tax returns, but instead provides an in-person information center to help the community with a variety of needs. IRS spokesman Christopher Miller said the Lincoln office can help taxpayers understand letters or notices from the IRS, answer tax law questions, accept check payments for tax liability and verify identity.

“Many times they’ll get a letter from the IRS saying there’s a problem with their tax return and we need them to verify their identity with the IRS,” Miller said. “Some people will find that an easier process by sitting down with someone face to face rather than trying to verify their identity over the phone.”

Taxpayers can find a full list of services in their local area by visiting IRS.gov. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are required for meetings and can be scheduled by calling 844-545-5640.

Valid forms of photo identification are required for appointments. Taxpayers should also bring Social Security cards if possible for themselves and their dependents, their previous tax return, any letters or notices received from the IRS or any other correspondence and any other relevant paperwork that the personnel will need to figure out the situation.

Miller said that the reopening of the location is an effort to increase taxpayer service overall and aid situations that can be easier to explain in person rather than online or over the phone.

“Many people will find it more convenient to make an appointment and show up at an agreed upon time," Miller said.

