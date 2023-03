The Trinity: Classically Irish concert scheduled for the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on Friday has been postponed to 2024.

The trio of classically trained Irish singers postponed its entire 2023 tour. No reason was given for the postponement.

The Lied Center concert has been rescheduled for March 14, 2024. Tickets purchased for Friday’s concert will be honored on the new date.

For other ticketing questions, contact liedcustomerservice@unl.edu or call 402-472-4747.