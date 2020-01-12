Iranians in Nebraska worry about family members, the future

“These are all games,” he said. “You don’t know the politics, what’s going on behind the curtain.”

Najjar came to the United States in 1977 to get his bachelor’s degree with plans to return to Iran. He earned his bachelor’s then his master’s and doctorate and because he’d met his wife here, decided to stay. Post-revolution Iran also was bad, he said, and many people who’d left to get an education decided to stay.

By the early 1990s he could afford to go back to Iran for a visit, where much of his large family still lives. He now visits his mother every year, and hopes that can continue.

Another refugee, the oldest son of a family that came to Lincoln from Iran fleeing religious persecution, said the family is happy about Soleimani’s death. He asked that his name not be used because he fears it would impact his family’s ability to visit Iran.

“For the current situation I am happy, but I don’t know what is going to happen,” he said. “If there is going to be a war, I don’t know how I will feel about it.”

The best outcome, he said, would be another revolution by the Iranian people.

“Our family and so many people are hoping we can solve our own problems within our country,” he said.