Interstate 80 reopens west of North Platte

Interstate 80 has reopened in western Nebraska.

The interstate was closed west of North Platte early Friday morning in the aftermath of Thursday's blizzard. Go to 511.Nebraska.Gov for the latest updates on other roads.

Late Thursday afternoon, Sidney reported 5 inches of snow, with 2 inches reported in Oshkosh, Alliance and Valentine.

Large hail was reported Thursday near Kearney, covering I-80 at one point, near McCool Junction and in Boys Town.

Thunderstorms dropped half dollar-sized hail in parts of Nebraska, even prompting a brief tornado warning for Cass and Otoe counties.

No damage was immediately reported in connection with the radar-indicated tornado near Avoca that prompted a tornado warning at 4:24 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The storms lost strength before reaching Lincoln, with the airport reporting 0.47 inches of rain by 6 p.m.

Friday is forecast to be sunny and windy in Lincoln, with temperatures holding near the freezing mark. Temperatures rebound to 46 on Saturday and into the 60s next week.

Nebraska tornadoes through history

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.