'Inspire Girls' event focuses on young women, equality

Female leaders in several industries extended their hand to the next generation of young women Saturday at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.

During an event dubbed "Inspire Girls," which was hosted by the Journal Star and targeted middle-to-high school-aged girls, the students engaged in conversations about deciding their futures, gender equality and women in the workforce.

The event was the first of its kind, stemming from the annual Inspire Awards, which have sought out women in Lincoln who show excellence in their fields. With the goal of "empowering who's next," businesses such as Nelnet and Alivation, as well as Wayne State College, held seminars on planning for college, the importance of financial literacy and dealing with stress.

Local businesses and nonprofit organizations offered information booths, and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spoke to the students to kick off the event. In her speech, she encouraged everyone in attendance to "go out and inspire."

As groups of girls migrated toward the Swanson's Martial Arts booth, replete with punch pads and heavy bags, or registered for a raffle for a $300 gift card to SouthPointe Pavilions, people manning the booths reflected on the significance of the event.