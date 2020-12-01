 Skip to main content
Inmate who contracted COVID-19 dies
Inmate who contracted COVID-19 dies

A state prison inmate died Tuesday after being hospitalized since mid-November.

The inmate, who was in his 70s, tested positive for COVID-19 before hospitalization and also had underlying medical conditions, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was serving a sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a minor in Lancaster County.

