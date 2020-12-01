 Skip to main content
Inmate missing since Nov. 26 arrested in Lincoln
Inmate missing since Nov. 26 arrested in Lincoln

An inmate who had been missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was arrested Tuesday.

Lincoln Police arrested Brandon Imes near 15th Street and Hilltop Road after he did not come back from his job Thursday.

Imes was sentenced on charges out of Gage County, including possession of a controlled substance. He started his one-year sentence June 15 and had a tentative release date of Dec. 14.

