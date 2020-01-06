Inmate missing from Lincoln prison
  • Updated
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln failed to return to the prison Monday afternoon.

Anthony Durand was given permission to leave the facility to seek employment. Lincoln Police were notified when he did not return by 5 p.m. Durand removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least-restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Durand started serving his sentence Sept. 18, 2019. He received a three-year sentence out of Douglas County for possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Durand is 22 years old, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Durand’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol

