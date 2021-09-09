Inmate missing from Lincoln community correctional facility

An inmate who left Lincoln's Community Corrections Center early Thursday morning never returned to the low-level facility, officials confirmed.

Staff responded to Zachary Carlstrom's last known location, according to the electronic tracking device he was wearing, but were unable to locate him.

Carlstrom, 30, started his sentence on Sept. 14, 2020. He was sentence to two years for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of Jan. 13, 2022.

Carlstrom is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two low-level custody facilities in the state. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

