Inmate missing from community correctional facility

An inmate went missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced Wednesday night.

James Crihfield was granted permission for a personal furlough to go to a local hospital on Wednesday. An alert indicated he removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing.

Crihfield began a 43-month sentence on July 14, 2021. He was convicted of multiple charges of theft by deception and second degree forgery – all out of Lancaster County. His tentative release date was October 11, 2022.

Crihfield is a 30-year-old white man. He is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

