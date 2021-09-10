 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate jumps fence at Lincoln community correctional facility
0 Comments
editor's pick

Inmate jumps fence at Lincoln community correctional facility

  • Updated
  • 0

An inmate who jumped a fence at Lincoln's Community Corrections Center early Thursday morning never returned to the low-level facility, officials confirmed.

Staff responded to Zachery Carlstrom's last known location, according to the electronic tracking device he was wearing, but were unable to locate him.

Carlstrom, 30, started his sentence on Sept. 14, 2020. He was sentenced to two years for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dodge County. He has a tentative release date of Jan. 13, 2022.

Carlstrom is 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two low-level custody facilities in the state. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Zachary Carlstrom

Zachery Carlstrom
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-vax book tops Amazon's COVID search results

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News