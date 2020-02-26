Inmate dies at Omaha Correctional Center

An inmate died shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Omaha Correctional Center, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
Bentley Buckner, 58, died of unknown causes. A grand jury will conduct an investigation, as it does with all inmate deaths at the facility.
Buckner began serving his sentence in 1999. He was sentenced to 33 years and eight months to 55 years for charges that included robbery and false imprisonment.
Nick McConnell
News intern
