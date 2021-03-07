Infected by COVID: A Waverly nurse’s year on the front lines

He was working in New York by the second week of April. His first day there, he was struck with two realizations. Every patient in his unit was COVID-positive. And almost every patient in his unit would die.

Many did. During his two months in New York, he learned how to be compassionate and pragmatic at the same time.

“You have to have the human impact, like any good nurse would have. You’re holding that hand for the last breath, but once that moment’s over, you have to let that go, because there’s somebody right next to them in a bed that still needs your help.”

The deaths there were so pervasive that the survivors stand out. Rainforth grew close to an otherwise healthy 50-year-old patient. “Everyone knew that was my guy. Nobody even wanted to take him anyway, because he was not well.”

The patient had to be intubated twice, and at that point in the pandemic, it was rare to come off a ventilator alive, even once. He died one night and had to be resuscitated.

But the patient grew stronger, and Rainforth was ultimately able to transfer him to a lesser-care area. “And that was the biggest win, the highlight of my entire time there. I talked to his family on FaceTime. We sat around bawling, basically. He’s still with me.”