Indiana woman gets first look at enduring piece of her family's history, a Rockwell painting that's part of Sheldon collection

This spring's storms, which caused severe hail damage to many farms in the region, brought crop adjuster Peggy Montarsi from Indiana.

And while here, she visited a piece of her family's history.

In a break from inspecting farms from Kearney to Lincoln, Montarsi made a stop at the Sheldon Museum of Art, where a big piece of her heritage is part of the collection.

The Norman Rockwell painting titled "The County Agricultural Agent" features Montarsi's father, grandparents and aunts. They can be seen surrounded by animals and focused on Herald Rippey, an ag expert in Indiana.

When Rockwell visited the Steed family in 1947, they had no idea who he was.

"They were just happy to be getting their picture taken and to be promoting agricultural life," Montarsi said.

The painting includes Montarsi's grandfather Donald Steed, her aunt Jama Steed, Rippey, her father Larry Steed, aunt Sharon Steed and grandmother Martha Steed.

The painting, which was completed and published in the Saturday Evening Post on July 24, 1948, hasn't been displayed in Indiana since its creation.

As part of Rockwell's American Life exhibition, the painting had been in the Norman Rockwell Museum at its former location in Vermont before University of Nebraska alumnus Nathan Gold purchased it in 1951.

The painting stayed in Gold's department store in Lincoln for 18 years before Gold gifted it to the university.

Since then, the painting has been displayed at various locations on the UNL campus, a long way from Indiana.

The museum is closed for the summer, but when university officials learned that Montarsi was in Nebraska and heard about her connection to the painting, they worked to arrange Wednesday's tour.

"We all have smaller versions of the painting, everyone in the family including grandchildren, but seeing the original blows my mind," Montarsi said. "I could stare at it for hours."

With her recent sale of her family's farm, Montarsi says the Rockwell painting is one of the last ties to an important piece of history.

"Two hundred acres doesn't make nearly as much as it did when my great-grandfather first purchased the land back in 1824, so we had to say goodbye, and this is all we have left," Montarsi said.

This year, the painting will be featured as a part of the Sheldon's "Clocking In: Visions of Labor" exhibit that challenges stereotypes in the workforce and the value placed on particular jobs.

Erin Hanas, a curator at the museum, says the Rockwell painting will represent agricultural labor in the exhibit.

"The County Agricultural Agent," along with five other paintings, can be viewed from Aug. 16 through Dec. 22.