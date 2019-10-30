Lincoln remains in a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. tonight, with 1-2 inches of snow forecast.
Winds will be from the north at 10-14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Skies will clear tonight, with a low of 19, the National Weather Service said.
Lincoln snow operations said Wednesday morning that 20 crews applied granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to arterial streets, snow and bus routes. Crews will remain on patrol throughout the day, because slick spots may develop as precipitation moves into the area.
The Halloween outlook is for a high of 41 and low of 26, with mostly clear skies.