Ina May Rouse, longtime advocate for women's rights in Lincoln, dies at 93

One day after International Women’s Day, a family mourned the loss of a longtime advocate for women’s rights in Lincoln.

Ina May Rouse, who was active in several organizations that focused on women's causes, died Tuesday. She was 93.

Rouse was born in 1927 in Humboldt and spent most of her adult life in Lincoln. She was married to S. Alan Rouse for nearly 50 years.

“She was an amazing, caring, and loving individual who was also a lobbyist, whistleblower, feminist, and multi-award winning champion of women's rights,” Rouse’s grandson Tomm Roland wrote in a Facebook post.

Rouse retired from a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1976. Rouse’s daughter Vicki Rollf said her early retirement allowed Rouse to turn her focus to advocacy in a way that she wouldn’t have been able to if she had continued her day job.