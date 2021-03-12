Ina May Rouse, longtime advocate for women's rights in Lincoln, dies at 93

One day after International Women’s Day, a family mourned the loss of a longtime advocate for women’s rights in Lincoln.
Ina May Rouse, who was active in several organizations that focused on women's causes, died Tuesday. She was 93.
Rouse was born in 1927 in Humboldt and spent most of her adult life in Lincoln. She was married to S. Alan Rouse for nearly 50 years.
“She was an amazing, caring, and loving individual who was also a lobbyist, whistleblower, feminist, and multi-award winning champion of women's rights,” Rouse’s grandson Tomm Roland wrote in a Facebook post.
Rouse retired from a career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1976. Rouse’s daughter Vicki Rollf said her early retirement allowed Rouse to turn her focus to advocacy in a way that she wouldn’t have been able to if she had continued her day job.
Rouse was an integral part of forming the Lincoln chapter of the Older Women’s League and served as chapter president. The OWL was committed to fighting issues older women faced including high rates of poverty when living alone, low rates of health insurance and pension and increasing pay inequities as they grew older. Rouse also served on the OWL’s national board of directors and attended several of its conferences in Washington.
Rouse was also active in the Lincoln-Lancaster Commission on the Status of Women and was a charter member of the Nebraska Coalition for Women. She organized a statewide network to secure passage of displaced homemaker legislation in 1977 and continued to assist with establishing and maintaining displaced homemaker centers in Omaha, Grand Island and North Platte.
For her advocacy, Rouse won the Alice Paul Award in 1984, named for the woman who drafted the Equal Rights Amendment. In recognition of her service to the community, then-Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler declared May 20, 2017, Rouse’s 90th birthday, as Ina May Rouse Day.
Outside of her advocacy, Rouse enjoyed sewing, knitting and maintaining her flower garden, Rollf said, and she was also incredibly humble and kind.
“Everybody just always said she is the sweetest person,” Rollf said.
Rollf said many local women leaders have also said she was a role model for them and their continuing efforts in promoting equality.
“She left a lot of history for the younger women to follow,” she said.
Services were planned for Friday in Lincoln.
