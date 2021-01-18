'I'm tired of being close to justice'; annual MLK Youth Rally calls listeners to action

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union ballroom was empty Monday morning, save for the performers who celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr., noted the glaring inequalities that still exist and called on the community to join them in the fight for equality.

The hourlong program included videos that juxtaposed the protests of the 1960s with the Black Lives Matter protests this summer, the words of King with images of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol less than two weeks ago.

The 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March’s Call to Action program was a combination of live and prerecorded performances livestreamed over several city platforms.

There was no march and no audience because of a pandemic that performers noted revealed and exacerbated many of the country’s social and systematic inequalities.

Kylin Trout, an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School, quoted rapper Killer Mike, who gave an impassioned speech during the Black Lives Matter protests this spring, urging people to "plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize" for change. He noted emotional comments by CNN commentator Van Jones after the election -- and he had his own message.