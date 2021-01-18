'I'm tired of being close to justice'; annual MLK Youth Rally calls listeners to action

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union ballroom was empty Monday morning, save for the performers who celebrated the life of Martin Luther King Jr., noted the glaring inequalities that still exist and called on the community to join them in the fight for equality.
The hourlong program included videos that juxtaposed the protests of the 1960s with the Black Lives Matter protests this summer, the words of King with images of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol less than two weeks ago.
The 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March’s Call to Action program was a combination of live and prerecorded performances livestreamed over several city platforms.
There was no march and no audience because of a pandemic that performers noted revealed and exacerbated many of the country’s social and systematic inequalities.
Limitations of a pandemic did not deter MLK Jr. Youth Rally participants who want to use their voices for change
Kylin Trout, an eighth grader at Lefler Middle School, quoted rapper Killer Mike, who gave an impassioned speech during the Black Lives Matter protests this spring, urging people to "plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize" for change. He noted emotional comments by CNN commentator Van Jones after the election -- and he had his own message.
“The fact that we continue to be close hurts people. It hurts me. I’m tired of being close to justice. I’m tired of being close to equity. I’m tired of being close to civility. I’m tired of being close to kindness,” he said, echoing the words of the annual event’s theme.
The program included songs, a performance by the Belmont Tracks leadership group, a reading from a letter by Rep. John Lewis penned just before his death and the history of “Precious Love,” one of the anthems of the civil rights movement.
The group's overriding message: People must commit to work for change together.
“Our steps aren’t as powerful separately,” Trout said. “But if we walk together, I can confidently say we can make a change.”
Lincoln seventh grader creates a diverse world of kids-turned-superheroes in a book he started in third grade
PHOTOFILES: MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. AND LINCOLN
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist