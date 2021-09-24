If you thought the 90s were over in Lincoln, think again.

If you were longing for fall, then you've probably enjoyed this past week.
But if you're not ready for summer to end, then there's something for you, too.
Tuesday was the official first day of fall, and the weather has felt like it, with morning temperatures falling as low as 40 degrees Wednesday morning and highs only in the 70s Monday-Wednesday.
The temperature reached 84 on Thursday, but 70s are on tap again today and Saturday.
However, a return to summer heat is in the forecast starting Sunday, with high temperatures that could be 10-15 degrees above normal.
The National Weather Service has forecast highs of 90 degrees both Sunday and Monday in Lincoln and highs in the mid to upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal high on those days is 76.
Temperatures in the 90s also are forecast Sunday and Monday in other areas of Nebraska, including North Platte, McCook, Beatrice and Falls City.
To my surprise, I see the number "90" in the fcst. If, big if, this happens, it will be pretty rare this late in the season. Check out the graphs. We have hit the 90s in late September in Lincoln only a handful of times in 135 years of data. Lots of 70s then to take us into Oct. pic.twitter.com/qmeR3Gi7qa— Ken Dewey (@kdewey1unl) September 24, 2021
Lincoln has reached 90 degrees 7 times this month and 56 times this year, both of which are above average. Temperatures this month to date are running about 2 degrees above average.
Ken Dewy, a retired UNL climatologist, said in a tweet that hitting 90 degrees this late in the year is unusual and has happened "only a handful of times" in 135 years of record-keeping.
In addition to being warm, September also has been very dry, with only 0.31 inches of rain recorded so far at the Lincoln Airport, more than 2 inches below average. If it doesn't rain the rest of the month, it would rank as the seventh-driest September on record.
There is a small chance of rain in the forecast starting Wednesday.
Despite the lack of rainfall, the Lincoln area remains drought-free, although part of western Lancaster County is considered abnormally dry, according to the latest Drought Monitor report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
