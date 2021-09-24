 Skip to main content
If you thought the 90s were over in Lincoln, think again.
Sheldon field trip, 09.23

Some Clinton Elementary School fifth-graders wore jackets and hoodies while on a field trip at Sheldon Museum of Art on Thursday, a day when the low was 42 degrees. Summer is forecast to make a return in Lincoln starting Sunday, with high temperatures potentially reaching 90 degrees.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus.

If you were longing for fall, then you've probably enjoyed this past week.

But if you're not ready for summer to end, then there's something for you, too.

Tuesday was the official first day of fall, and the weather has felt like it, with morning temperatures falling as low as 40 degrees Wednesday morning and highs only in the 70s Monday-Wednesday.

The temperature reached 84 on Thursday, but 70s are on tap again today and Saturday.

Nebraska highway buckles after another night of heavy rain

However, a return to summer heat is in the forecast starting Sunday, with high temperatures that could be 10-15 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service has forecast highs of 90 degrees both Sunday and Monday in Lincoln and highs in the mid to upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal high on those days is 76.

Temperatures in the 90s also are forecast Sunday and Monday in other areas of Nebraska, including North Platte, McCook, Beatrice and Falls City.

Lincoln has reached 90 degrees 7 times this month and 56 times this year, both of which are above average. Temperatures this month to date are running about 2 degrees above average.

Ken Dewy, a retired UNL climatologist, said in a tweet that hitting 90 degrees this late in the year is unusual and has happened "only a handful of times" in 135 years of record-keeping.

Heat advisory issued for Lincoln; heat index could hit 108

In addition to being warm, September also has been very dry, with only 0.31 inches of rain recorded so far at the Lincoln Airport, more than 2 inches below average. If it doesn't rain the rest of the month, it would rank as the seventh-driest September on record.

There is a small chance of rain in the forecast starting Wednesday.

Despite the lack of rainfall, the Lincoln area remains drought-free, although part of western Lancaster County is considered abnormally dry, according to the latest Drought Monitor report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

