If you thought the 90s were over in Lincoln, think again.

If you were longing for fall, then you've probably enjoyed this past week.

But if you're not ready for summer to end, then there's something for you, too.

Tuesday was the official first day of fall, and the weather has felt like it, with morning temperatures falling as low as 40 degrees Wednesday morning and highs only in the 70s Monday-Wednesday.

The temperature reached 84 on Thursday, but 70s are on tap again today and Saturday.

However, a return to summer heat is in the forecast starting Sunday, with high temperatures that could be 10-15 degrees above normal.

The National Weather Service has forecast highs of 90 degrees both Sunday and Monday in Lincoln and highs in the mid to upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. The normal high on those days is 76.

Temperatures in the 90s also are forecast Sunday and Monday in other areas of Nebraska, including North Platte, McCook, Beatrice and Falls City.

Lincoln has reached 90 degrees 7 times this month and 56 times this year, both of which are above average. Temperatures this month to date are running about 2 degrees above average.