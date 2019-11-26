If you like nice weather, this Thanksgiving will be a real turkey

As the storm moves to the east out of Nebraska, it could affect other airports in Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit, as well as roads in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday.

Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others were offering fee waivers for people with flights coming into and out of Denver, allowing them to change their flight days and/or times without incurring a fee. Delta and Southwest, along with American Airlines, were doing the same for flights in Minneapolis, which is expecting several inches of snow on Wednesday.

In his weekly travel alert, Steve Glenn of Lincoln's Executive Travel recommended people traveling by air this week arrive at the airport at least two hours early because of crowds.

Those who plan to drive will see slightly higher gas prices than a year ago. The statewide average as of Tuesday was $2.46 a gallon, according to AAA, up 8 cents from last year. The average in Lincoln was $2.48 a gallon, up nine cents from a year ago. Nationally, the average as of Tuesday was $2.59 a gallon, up three cents from last year.

