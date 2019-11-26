If you like nice weather, this Thanksgiving will be a real turkey

The past couple of Thanksgivings have been perfect for outdoor activities. A high of 62 last year and 71 in 2017 made for optimal conditions for some shopping at an open-air mall or a game of touch football with the family.
This year, however, will be more conducive to indoor activities. A snowstorm moving across the country's midsection Tuesday and Wednesday will make travel difficult, and more snow is possible on Thursday. Temperatures this year will be much more winter-like, with a high of only 36 forecast for Thanksgiving day.
With that in mind, here's what you need to know for your Thanksgiving weekend, whether you are staying home or braving the elements.
Holiday travel
If you aren't staying home for the holidays, be prepared for some headaches. AAA predicted 55 million people will travel for Thanksgiving this year, the highest number since 2005. However, the weather could reduce that number somewhat.
There still will be tens of millions of people on highways and in airports, though, and in addition to the normal hassles associated with all those travelers, weather will add another complication.
Denver International Airport canceled hundreds of flights Tuesday, including several to and from Lincoln and Omaha, because of heavy snow that fell overnight. Interstate 76 in the state also was closed at the Nebraska border.
That same storm was moving across Nebraska Tuesday and forecasters expected it to drop anywhere from a couple of inches in southeast Nebraska to 10-11 inches in northeast Nebraska, to a foot or more in central and western parts of the state.
High winds also were forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday, which could further hamper travel.
The National Weather Service said "hazardous or impossible travel conditions" were likely, even in areas where there is less snow. It advised people to consider altering their travel plans.
Since most people may not hit the roads until Wednesday or even Thursday, it's hard to say what conditions may be like by then.
Nebraska Department of Roads spokeswoman Jeni Campana said that Tuesday's weather was helping to keep traffic off the roads, but "we would expect traffic to increase significantly (Wednesday) and Thursday."
"While the roads may be clear, we recommend travelers give themselves plenty of time to travel, be patient, and get to your location safely," Campana said in an email. "As a reminder, we ask travelers to always be cautions after a storm passes. Slick spots may occur, especially in the overnight hours, as moisture may refreeze on the roadway."
She also advised travelers to check 511.nebraska.gov and plows.nebraska.gov to get the most up-to-date information on road conditions.
As the storm moves to the east out of Nebraska, it could affect other airports in Minneapolis, Chicago and Detroit, as well as roads in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan on Wednesday.
Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others were offering fee waivers for people with flights coming into and out of Denver, allowing them to change their flight days and/or times without incurring a fee. Delta and Southwest, along with American Airlines, were doing the same for flights in Minneapolis, which is expecting several inches of snow on Wednesday.
In his weekly travel alert, Steve Glenn of Lincoln's Executive Travel recommended people traveling by air this week arrive at the airport at least two hours early because of crowds.
Those who plan to drive will see slightly higher gas prices than a year ago. The statewide average as of Tuesday was $2.46 a gallon, according to AAA, up 8 cents from last year. The average in Lincoln was $2.48 a gallon, up nine cents from a year ago. Nationally, the average as of Tuesday was $2.59 a gallon, up three cents from last year.
Weather forecast
All you need is one word to describe the weather on Thanksgiving 2019: "cold." The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 35 on Wednesday, with a low Thursday morning in the teens. The forecast high of 36 on Thursday would be 7 degrees below normal and the coldest Thanksgiving since 2014. Rain and snow also are in the forecast, and, if measurable snow falls, it would be the first time since 1995.
Friday and Saturday will be warmer, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s forecast. There are chances of rain both days, with freezing rain possible Friday morning.
Holiday shopping
If the weather forecast isn't scary enough to keep you indoors, there is plenty of shopping to be done on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Gateway Mall is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Thursday, and several stores will be open at SouthPointe Pavilions, some as early as 3 p.m.
A number of other retailers, including Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and Walmart will be open Thursday as well.
If you are willing to drive 30 miles or so, most of the stores at Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna also will be open on Thanksgiving, with some opening as early as 5 p.m.
Pretty much every national retailer and many local ones will be open on Black Friday. And local small businesses take center stage on Saturday, which is Small Business Saturday, a national promotion sponsored by American Express.
Things to do
If you're a Husker fan, you've got plenty of post-Thanksgiving options.
The football team hosts Iowa at 1:30 Friday in the annual Heroes game. It's the last time Nebraska will host Iowa on Black Friday for a couple of years.
The Husker volleyball team closes out its regular season with home matches both Friday and Saturday. Nebraska hosts Ohio State on Friday and Maryland on Saturday. Both games are at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
If basketball is your sport, the Nebraska Wesleyan men's team will be hosting its annual Snyder Classic on Friday and Saturday. Wesleyan plays at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Lincoln Stars hockey team has home games Saturday and Sunday at the Ice Box against Tri-City.
The Lancaster Event Center has three events going on this weekend. The Turkey Chase Go Kart Races and Thanksgiving Turn N Burn Barrel Racing Series both take place Friday-Sunday. The Very Vintage Christmas Market runs Friday-Saturday. More information is available at www.lancastereventcenter.org.
If you don't want to cook or need a place to eat dinner after an early Thanksgiving meal, there are a number of restaurants open in Lincoln. You can see a list at www.metrodiningdelivery.com/restaurants_open_on_thanksgiving.html.
Before sitting down at the table on Thanksgiving Day, you can burn calories at the annual YMCA Turkey Trot, featuring a 5-kilometer run, 1-mile fun run and the popular turkey leg relay. Events begin at 8 a.m. at the Cooper YMCA, 6767 S. 14th St.
