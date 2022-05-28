‘If they can crawl, they can drown’ — Water safety experts offer advice for Memorial weekend

It doesn’t take long.
Just a few minutes, in fact, for a child to leave the safety of their parents’ side and slip into a lake or the family pool. Then, the waters that seem so inviting to young children can take them — swiftly and silently.
Most won’t even have the chance to call for help.
This weekend, families are heading into Memorial Day with an agenda full of water activities. But while parents lounge lakeside and slather their kids with sunscreen, it may be easy for little ones to wade into danger.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children 4 and under and the second-leading cause of death for children 14 and under, ranking just below car accidents.
Water safety experts believe those statistics are cause for concern.
Kathy Collingsworth, director and founder of the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, said families seeking water fun should be on high alert. Her organization teaches children and parents about the importance of being safe near water through its aquatic mascot Josh the Otter.
Her husband, Blake Collingsworth, wrote the children’s book “Josh the Baby Otter” after their 2-year-old son drowned. The Collingsworths hope the illustrated story sparks discussion between parents and kids.
“If we tell our children, ‘Don’t cross the street. Look both ways,' we need to have the same conversation about water safety with children,” Kathy Collingsworth said. “We can do it in a fun and educational way instead of telling a child, ‘Don't do that.’”
She recommends parents purchase the book to read with their children. The cartoon otter teaches kids to stick with a buddy, swim only while an adult is watching, and float on their back if they’re in danger — all crucial rules for water-loving toddlers.
In addition to emphasizing water safety guidelines, Collingsworth advises parents to child-proof their pools. Fences, cameras and alarms can protect wandering toddlers. Ring doorbells have been an effective tool for catching kids trying to enter unpatrolled waters. The motion sensors alert parents when a child walks past.
Even small amounts of water can create potentially dangerous situations for unattended toddlers and babies, Collingsworth said. Parents should always be mindful to shut toilet lids, drain bathtubs and keep coolers locked.
However, not every body of water that children interact with will be secure. Inevitably, young children will find themselves near uncovered lakes, pools or ponds.
In those circumstances, kids might be able to save themselves. The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation offers “float lessons'' through its Float 4 Life program. The swim classes teach children as young as 6 months old to be able to float on their back if they’re ever in danger.
Children graduate from Float 4 Life by showing their instructor they can turn face-up in the water after jumping in, even while they’re wearing normal clothes.
Kathy Collingsworth said float lessons are essential. After all, water is everywhere.
“(Most) of our world is water, so it’s kind of hard to avoid it,” she said. “But if they get into a situation like that, they can actually go into self-survival.”
The foundation advocates for the use of water safety devices such as life jackets. Flotation aids are especially important for children who are unable to swim.
Visitors to Pawnee, Branched Oak and Wagon Train state recreation areas can borrow a life jacket at the lakes’ docks, courtesy of Josh the Otter.
Swim instructor Jessica Bailey, with LifeSTROKES, recommends enrolling kids in swim lessons at a young age. She said LifeSTROKES programs are a more gradual approach to swimming than “float lessons,” and her lessons focus on a variety of swim techniques.
Bailey said she believes strongly that swim lessons are lifesaving for everyone. Even infants, she said, can learn to hold their breath under water with proper and gentle training.
Teaching is Bailey’s passion, and she hopes to continue providing opportunities for all children, including babies or kids with special needs.
“I love teaching,” she said. “Any time a child or parent sees that mile marker or goal was reached, it's just awesome.”
Bailey wants her pupils' experience in the water to be a highlight of their weeks. While she provides safety skills, she also wants to teach students to build confidence in the water. She doesn't want her swimmers to be nervous in the pool.
But at the same time, Bailey has heard the daunting statistics. She tries to drill into her students' minds to never approach water without a parent's close watch.
Bailey said she'll even throw swim toys in the water and have the children practice asking their parents if they can go in first. Ultimately, she hopes her classes prevent families from losing a child too soon.
“Water is a very amazing and fun thing, but if you don't have the right skill sets, it can be very deadly,” Bailey said. “Everyone should be given the opportunity to know how to save themselves.”
Before and after photos: Lincoln's hard-fought South Bottoms underpass project finalized
The South Salt Creek neighborhood already felt trapped by train tracks.
They ran down Fifth Street. They ran down Fourth Street.
And they ran down Third -- where, in the late 1990s, Burlington Northern Santa Fe announced it wanted to make the busy mainline even busier by adding a second set of tracks.
“As you can imagine, the neighborhood was pretty upset about it,” said Wynn Hjermstad, community development manager for the city’s Urban Development Department. “They already felt like they were isolated by the one track, and adding a second would just make it worse.”
Then the railroad proposed putting in a pedestrian tunnel, and the city got worried. It feared the railroad would install the most functional and featureless tunnel, much like the narrow concrete culvert at First and J.
“That was the image the neighborhood had of what a tunnel was going to be,” she said. “And that’s where Urban Development got involved and said, ‘Let’s make this more attractive, a place where you feel safe. It was quite a project.”
In 1998, they designed and delivered a wider tunnel, with ramps and stairs descending on either side. They added retaining walls and landscaping.
Three years later, an artist covered its walls with depictions of the diversity that defined the South Bottoms. Germans from Russia. African American families. People of Asian and Hispanic descent. Contemporary images, too: Neighborhood kids on scooters, cyclists, the man who sold ice cream from a cart.
But tunnels can attract trouble. As early as 2005, a neighbor complained about its condition in a letter to the editor: “It floods every time it rains and when the snow melts it becomes a sheet of ice. We have homeless people living in the tunnel and it smells like an outhouse and local gangs have their graffiti sprayed everywhere.”
The problems were reoccurring. This week, the president of the South Salt Creek Community Organization described the tunnel as dirty.
“There were a lot of drainage problems,” said Justina Clark. “It was not very well maintained.”
And Hjermstad, who had pushed for the more inviting underpass, acknowledged it was due for a refresh. “It’s been over 20 years, and it’s tired. It needs some TLC, and that’s what it’s getting.”
In 2019, Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln selected the South Salt Creek area for its Streets Alive! initiative. It’s typically a two-year commitment -- with a pair of health and wellness street festivals and a community improvement project -- but the pandemic stretched it to three.
The nonprofit targeted the tunnel, one of the neighborhood’s only three legal routes across the tracks, for its improvement efforts.
“It was a good project for the safety of the neighborhood,” said Veronica Cockerill, program coordinator for Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. “The lighting was insufficient and there was unwanted activity. The landscaping is overgrown; the retaining walls are crumbling.”
The railroad patched the cracks and sealed the tunnel’s interior. The city added brighter LED lighting and will soon repair its retaining walls and rehab the landscaping.
And last month, an artist got to work reinventing its walls.
It was time, said Clark, the neighborhood group’s president.
“People like the past, but we want to embrace the future. We felt it was a good time to get an update to the mural.”
In February, they put out a call for artists. A half-dozen responded with proposals, but only one -- Micah Mullins -- contacted the neighborhood group to ask: What do you want to see on the walls?
They wanted him to incorporate its past, its present, its future and its fabric.
“He gave himself a leg up in the competition by reaching out,” Clark said. “He took the ideas we gave him, but he just took it to the next level.”
The 28-year-old street artist spent nearly 100 hours painting his proposal, trying to incorporate and interpret the neighborhood group’s suggestions.
“I had to figure out how to tell a story along the way and give everyone honor and credit,” Mullins said. “And give ode to the nationalities and cultures that settled the neighborhood, and helped build the neighborhood.”
His submission included depictions of Friedens Lutheran Church and Quinn Chapel. An outline of Africa, and glimpses of the Korean and Mexican flags. A buffalo skull and feather. The Volga German crest. A quote from Abe Lincoln -- “I am a slow walker but I never walk back.” A graffiti-tagged train.
“When we saw that, we were like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ We voted on that as our favorite one,” Clark said.
Mullins paints in a graffiti-type style, and that helped his chances, too, Cockerill said. Future taggers should be reluctant to paint over it.
“We heard graffiti art is less likely to be vandalized than other kinds of art, because it’s more respected,” she said.
He got to work in August, after AmeriCorps volunteers helped him scrub and sand the walls, preparing them for primer. He spray painted for more than 115 hours, often 10 to 12 hours at a time.
The mural will be formally revealed Sunday during the Streets Alive! festival, though it’s been on display for a few weeks now. And those who have since taken the tunnel have been impressed, Clark said.
“People were really excited to see that beautiful design he gave us on paper really come to life.”
Streets Alive! Sunday
* 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday
* South Salt Creek neighborhood and Cooper Park
* Free outdoor event promoting physical activity, healthy eating and neighborhood vitality
* 1.5-mile stretch of streets south and west of Cooper Park will be closed to motorized vehicles
* Includes art walk, fitness classes, dance and performance artists, music, local produce for sale, free health and wellness resources
* Details: www.healthylincoln.org
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com