‘If they can crawl, they can drown’ — Water safety experts offer advice for Memorial weekend

It doesn’t take long.

Just a few minutes, in fact, for a child to leave the safety of their parents’ side and slip into a lake or the family pool. Then, the waters that seem so inviting to young children can take them — swiftly and silently.

Most won’t even have the chance to call for help.

This weekend, families are heading into Memorial Day with an agenda full of water activities. But while parents lounge lakeside and slather their kids with sunscreen, it may be easy for little ones to wade into danger.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children 4 and under and the second-leading cause of death for children 14 and under, ranking just below car accidents.

Water safety experts believe those statistics are cause for concern.

Kathy Collingsworth, director and founder of the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, said families seeking water fun should be on high alert. Her organization teaches children and parents about the importance of being safe near water through its aquatic mascot Josh the Otter.

Her husband, Blake Collingsworth, wrote the children’s book “Josh the Baby Otter” after their 2-year-old son drowned. The Collingsworths hope the illustrated story sparks discussion between parents and kids.

“If we tell our children, ‘Don’t cross the street. Look both ways,' we need to have the same conversation about water safety with children,” Kathy Collingsworth said. “We can do it in a fun and educational way instead of telling a child, ‘Don't do that.’”

She recommends parents purchase the book to read with their children. The cartoon otter teaches kids to stick with a buddy, swim only while an adult is watching, and float on their back if they’re in danger — all crucial rules for water-loving toddlers.

In addition to emphasizing water safety guidelines, Collingsworth advises parents to child-proof their pools. Fences, cameras and alarms can protect wandering toddlers. Ring doorbells have been an effective tool for catching kids trying to enter unpatrolled waters. The motion sensors alert parents when a child walks past.

Even small amounts of water can create potentially dangerous situations for unattended toddlers and babies, Collingsworth said. Parents should always be mindful to shut toilet lids, drain bathtubs and keep coolers locked.

However, not every body of water that children interact with will be secure. Inevitably, young children will find themselves near uncovered lakes, pools or ponds.

In those circumstances, kids might be able to save themselves. The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation offers “float lessons'' through its Float 4 Life program. The swim classes teach children as young as 6 months old to be able to float on their back if they’re ever in danger.

Children graduate from Float 4 Life by showing their instructor they can turn face-up in the water after jumping in, even while they’re wearing normal clothes.

Kathy Collingsworth said float lessons are essential. After all, water is everywhere.

“(Most) of our world is water, so it’s kind of hard to avoid it,” she said. “But if they get into a situation like that, they can actually go into self-survival.”

The foundation advocates for the use of water safety devices such as life jackets. Flotation aids are especially important for children who are unable to swim.

Visitors to Pawnee, Branched Oak and Wagon Train state recreation areas can borrow a life jacket at the lakes’ docks, courtesy of Josh the Otter.

Swim instructor Jessica Bailey, with LifeSTROKES, recommends enrolling kids in swim lessons at a young age. She said LifeSTROKES programs are a more gradual approach to swimming than “float lessons,” and her lessons focus on a variety of swim techniques.

Bailey said she believes strongly that swim lessons are lifesaving for everyone. Even infants, she said, can learn to hold their breath under water with proper and gentle training.

Teaching is Bailey’s passion, and she hopes to continue providing opportunities for all children, including babies or kids with special needs.

“I love teaching,” she said. “Any time a child or parent sees that mile marker or goal was reached, it's just awesome.”

Bailey wants her pupils' experience in the water to be a highlight of their weeks. While she provides safety skills, she also wants to teach students to build confidence in the water. She doesn't want her swimmers to be nervous in the pool.

But at the same time, Bailey has heard the daunting statistics. She tries to drill into her students' minds to never approach water without a parent's close watch.

Bailey said she'll even throw swim toys in the water and have the children practice asking their parents if they can go in first. Ultimately, she hopes her classes prevent families from losing a child too soon.

“Water is a very amazing and fun thing, but if you don't have the right skill sets, it can be very deadly,” Bailey said. “Everyone should be given the opportunity to know how to save themselves.”

