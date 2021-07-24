Idaho cowgirl is National Finals Rodeo queen

For the second year in a row, an Idaho cowgirl was crowned queen of the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Kylie Whiting, of Star, Idaho, took the crown from Shaylee May Warner, last year's winner, in a coronation ceremony on Saturday afternoon, the final day of the Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

Whiting's attendants, finishing second, third and fourth, respectively, in the contest, were Olivia Favero of Utah, Genevieve Blanchard of Texas and Ashton Werth of Nebraska. A total of 43 queens representing states, Canadian provinces and Mexico took part.

The queen competition, which began July 16 and extended throughout the week of performances in Lincoln, included contests in appearance, test score, speech, interviews, horsemanship and personality, among others. Whiting took top honors in five categories.

As queen, Whiting received scholarships, a saddle, buckle, boots, leather jacket, sunglasses and Western art, in addition to other prizes.

The last time a contestant from the same state as the reigning queen won the title was 2013, when Idaho also pulled off the repeat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0