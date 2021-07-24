 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho cowgirl is National Finals Rodeo queen
0 Comments
editor's pick

Idaho cowgirl is National Finals Rodeo queen

  • 0

For the second year in a row, an Idaho cowgirl was crowned queen of the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Kylie Whiting, of Star, Idaho, took the crown from Shaylee May Warner, last year's winner, in a coronation ceremony on Saturday afternoon, the final day of the Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

Rodeo - Queen, 07.24

Kylee Whiting of Idaho stands on stage as the newly crowned National High School Finals Rodeo queen.

Whiting's attendants, finishing second, third and fourth, respectively, in the contest, were Olivia Favero of Utah, Genevieve Blanchard of Texas and Ashton Werth of Nebraska. A total of 43 queens representing states, Canadian provinces and Mexico took part.

The queen competition, which began July 16 and extended throughout the week of performances in Lincoln, included contests in appearance, test score, speech, interviews, horsemanship and personality, among others. Whiting took top honors in five categories.

Competitor from Mexico rides on Lincoln horse in National High School Finals Rodeo

As queen, Whiting received scholarships, a saddle, buckle, boots, leather jacket, sunglasses and Western art, in addition to other prizes.

The last time a contestant from the same state as the reigning queen won the title was 2013, when Idaho also pulled off the repeat. 

'The campground's the town of York' — A look inside the massive campsite at the Lancaster Event Center
Remarkable Kids Rodeo allows children of all abilities to experience Western sports
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News