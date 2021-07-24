Idaho cowgirl is National Finals Rodeo queen

For the second year in a row, an Idaho cowgirl was crowned queen of the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Kylie Whiting, of Star, Idaho, took the crown from Shaylee May Warner, last year's winner, in a coronation ceremony on Saturday afternoon, the final day of the Finals Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.
Whiting's attendants, finishing second, third and fourth, respectively, in the contest, were Olivia Favero of Utah, Genevieve Blanchard of Texas and Ashton Werth of Nebraska. A total of 43 queens representing states, Canadian provinces and Mexico took part.
The queen competition, which began July 16 and extended throughout the week of performances in Lincoln, included contests in appearance, test score, speech, interviews, horsemanship and personality, among others. Whiting took top honors in five categories.
The camp stewards serve as "a catch-all," one said, working as greeters, ice salesmen and a concierge service. But when they turn in for the night, alert only to knocks on the door, horseplay sometimes ensues.
After subpoenaing internal affairs documents from the jail, a deputy sheriff said, he learned that Kimberly Whitney had personal, concealed conversations with at least three inmates using a cellphone to communicate 98 times.
The woman texted the victim "playtime's over" before the man heard a single gunshot, the sheriff said. She was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Clint Runge, 46, built a playroom in his home for his children, Ruby, 6, Pace, 4, and Reggie, 1, but it’s been hidden behind a secret bookshelf and up a flight of narrow stairs since before they were born.
True-crime author Harry MacLean, who grew up in Lincoln, has been considering a Starkweather book for decades. "This story has never really been told, particularly in the context of what’s happened since then."
Melissa Armendariz, a competitor from Mexico, linked up with a mare in Lincoln, where the 18-year-old and first-time National High School Finals Rodeo attendee has learned to ride and love "Fine Little Ruby."
"Maybe I'll be wrong, maybe the numbers aren't going to do what we're worried they're going to do, but I don't think we're going to be starting schools without masks," Bob Rauner said in his 81st coronavirus update.