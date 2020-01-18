Ice, high winds cause TV tower near Beaver Crossing to collapse
The main KOLN/KGIN TV tower near Beaver Crossing collapsed during an ice storm overnight, according to the station.

There were no injuries when the tower, which is 1,500 feet tall and has a 10-foot base, fell. The incident caused some TV viewers in the area to experience outages Saturday morning.

