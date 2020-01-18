Ice, high winds cause TV tower in Beaver Crossing to collapse

The main KOLN tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed during an ice storm overnight, according to the station.
There were no injuries when the tower, which is 1,500 feet tall has a 10-foot base, fell. The incident caused some TV viewers in the area to experience outages Saturday morning.
Some of you may notice technical difficulties on 10/11. The main KOLN tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed due to the ice storm. 10/11 NOW engineers are working with our cable providers to bring our signals back as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience! 😊 pic.twitter.com/YQDzCmYd4T— 1011 NOW (@1011_News) January 18, 2020