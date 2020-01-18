Ice, high winds cause TV tower in Beaver Crossing to collapse
View Comments
editor's pick

Ice, high winds cause TV tower in Beaver Crossing to collapse

{{featured_button_text}}

The main KOLN tower at Beaver Crossing collapsed during an ice storm overnight, according to the station.

There were no injuries when the tower, which is 1,500 feet tall has a 10-foot base, fell. The incident caused some TV viewers in the area to experience outages Saturday morning.

Weather logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News