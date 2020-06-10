‘I was impaled by a stump,’ and thousands of other stories -- online archive unleashes 50 years of Nebraskaland’s wild history

January 1962: The Monster of Lake Walgren -- That Giganticus existed cannot be doubted. There is hardly a fisherman in northwestern Nebraska who will not vouch for the fact, and everyone knows you can always believe a fisherman ... The terrified fisherman tried to reach shore but a combination of tornado and typhoon roared over the water ... Just as his small craft plunged over the crest of a wave, he happened to glance down through the water and saw a mountainous peak. It was Giganticus, snoozing. Satan's own had twitched his giant ear and the whole lake became a roaring tempest.

February 1965: Johnny Carson cover story -- "The boys loved to hike," Mrs. Carson said. "John and Dick would head out in most any direction to hunt or fish or just explore. I could have paved a highway with all the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches I made for them. They had a special hangout called 'Black Bridge' which I didn't learn about till years later. They use to go down to the railroad trestle and swing on the timbers while trains passed by overhead."