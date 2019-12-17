'I peed on a bat' — Game and Parks officer answers unexpected call

Find a bat in your house?

* Avoid contact. If you must touch it, wear gloves.

* If you do have any contact, the bat needs to be tested for rabies. If the bat was in the room with a pet, a child or impaired person, or you wake up to find a bat in your room, it needs to be tested. Call Animal Control at 402-441-7900.

* If you didn’t have contact, and the bat can be safely secured (a taped box works best; a cat carrier doesn’t work at all), you can call the Wildlife Rescue Team hotline, 402-473-1951, between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.