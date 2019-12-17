'I peed on a bat' — Game and Parks officer answers unexpected call

Dina Barta was off-duty and out of uniform, but a state conservation officer’s work is never done.
Late last Wednesday, her phone buzzed with a text message.
I peed on a bat.
And then another.
OMFG he was in my toilet!!
The 30-year Game and Parks employee has handled unusual wildlife problems in the past. A pair of deer in a swimming pool with antlers tangled. Still-breathing birds stuck in car grilles. Sad situations she doesn’t want to talk about.
And she’s used to her work and personal phones going off at all hours.
“My messages never stop,” she said. “It’s like any question they have come into their head.”
But the problem posed to her that night was a first.
He is currently wrapped up in a towel on my front porch and was screaming at me. Will that kill him? Should I do something? Will he leave me once dry?
Barta isn’t a bat expert, so she contacted one.
“I’ve never heard of anyone peeing on a bat,” said Lynne Knutzen-Young, a longtime volunteer and bat specialist for the nonprofit Wildlife Rescue Team Inc. “That was a first for me.”
She wasn’t surprised to hear about an indoor bat; they’re hibernating this time of year, so they’re seeking warmth. In fact, she and another volunteer are hosting more than 70 rescue bats in their own homes for the winter.
She once rescued a bat that had been clinging to the side of a toilet, but this one must have fallen in.
“It’s a wonder the thing didn’t drown.”
Knutzen-Young gave Barta instructions, who forwarded it to the homeowner: Put the bat in a box with paper towels to keep it dry, tape the box shut to keep it secure, keep the box inside to keep it warm until it could be rescued.
Then Barta sent one more message.
“And I am sorry, but this may be the best wildlife message I have ever gotten!”
