'I can't let go of her' — friends rally around Lincoln woman after cancer diagnosis

A month after receiving her diagnosis, Martinez is still working 60 hours a week and runs her child care business.

Her sister, Mary, set up a GoFundMe account with a $30,000 goal to help pay for Martinez's treatment. A little more than one-third of that goal has been met.

Messages such as "Cathy, we need you in the community," and "Cathy always has others' backs. We need to have hers" have accompanied the donations, which have ranged from $25 to $250.

Two days after she was diagnosed, a meal train was set up by her friends. And then a pancake feed, a soup supper, a spaghetti feed. Then a prayer vigil, and a T-shirt designed by Alcalde.

Martinez says she's been trying to accept the events that have led her to this point. She doesn't fear death, but doesn't want to leave her family.

"I'm not sure how much of this (son) Jake understands, but I'm afraid that if I die he's going to think I left him," she said.

Martinez said even though her kids shut down at any discussion about her possible death, she has a file on her phone filled with songs and prayers she wants at her funeral, if it comes to that. She wants a hand in the planning, and she sometimes finds herself thinking about her potential last moments.