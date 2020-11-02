'I can't let go of her' — friends rally around Lincoln woman after cancer diagnosis

At first, Cathy Martinez thought she'd pulled a muscle.
But a couple visits to a doctor and a CT scan later, she learned the unthinkable: Stage IV kidney cancer. She knew when her doctor sat down and held her hand that bad news was coming.
"I just sat there with my son in the waiting room and cried. I texted my sisters, but I couldn't tell (my husband) over the phone," she said.
The news hit hard, for her and everyone around her. Cancer wasn't even on her radar when she was getting tested. There isn't a history of it in her family, other than a couple first cousins who had breast cancer. But, in a year full of unwanted surprises, Martinez became the fourth sibling of seven in her family to be diagnosed with cancer in 2020.
"It was like a bomb went off," said Mary Bauer, one of Martinez's older sisters. "A month ago, she didn't have any symptoms, and suddenly she has Stage IV renal cancer."
A human kidney is about 5 inches long, and Martinez's tumor is about 4 inches, and seeping into the muscle wall around the organ.
Doctors have tentatively given her eight to 21 months to live, depending on her body's response to treatment, for which she has to be hospitalized.
For Martinez, who is 49, hitting an obstacle such as cancer has been jarring and frustrating.
"It's an overwhelming pain, and the meds knock me out," she said. "It's so much that I have to ask for help."
Something you should know about Martinez: She isn't one who usually asks for help. Instead, people ask for her help.
As president of the Autism Family Network since 2008, Martinez has been in a position to help parents get the help they need for their autistic family members.
Part of her motivation came when her youngest son, Jake, was diagnosed with autism in 2006.
"I remember feeling so hopeless, and I just didn't want anybody to feel like they didn't have solutions," she said.
In 2015, Martinez played a key role in getting legislation passed by the Legislature to ensure insurance coverage for children on the autism spectrum.
"I was at a dinner for LB505 when Sen. (Kathy) Campbell looked me in the eyes and said there was no way it was going to pass," she said. "I just asked, 'Well, why not?'"
The bill ended up passing 48-0.
Support Local Journalism
Questioning and fighting for causes is typical for Martinez, those around her say.
"That's just Cathy. She gets things started," said Anna Alcalde, her friend for 15 years. "She tends to lead. Once, she raised $800-$1,000 for a single family in three hours."
A month after receiving her diagnosis, Martinez is still working 60 hours a week and runs her child care business.
Her sister, Mary, set up a GoFundMe account with a $30,000 goal to help pay for Martinez's treatment. A little more than one-third of that goal has been met.
Messages such as "Cathy, we need you in the community," and "Cathy always has others' backs. We need to have hers" have accompanied the donations, which have ranged from $25 to $250.
Two days after she was diagnosed, a meal train was set up by her friends. And then a pancake feed, a soup supper, a spaghetti feed. Then a prayer vigil, and a T-shirt designed by Alcalde.
Martinez says she's been trying to accept the events that have led her to this point. She doesn't fear death, but doesn't want to leave her family.
"I'm not sure how much of this (son) Jake understands, but I'm afraid that if I die he's going to think I left him," she said.
Martinez said even though her kids shut down at any discussion about her possible death, she has a file on her phone filled with songs and prayers she wants at her funeral, if it comes to that. She wants a hand in the planning, and she sometimes finds herself thinking about her potential last moments.
"I was with my mother as she passed," Martinez said. "She said there were people in the room for her. In the end, I think my parents will be there for me."
Not surprisingly, Martinez is thinking about what she can do for others who are diagnosed out of the blue with kidney cancer, like she was. She's in the early stages of drafting legislation to make sure kidney cancer screenings are included in insurance coverage.
And others will be fighting with her along the way.
"Cathy is quite literally the center of the universe; she's the center of it all," Alcalde said. "I can't let go of her, so I'm going to fight as hard as I can for her."
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Top Journal Star photos for October
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.