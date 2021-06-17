 Skip to main content
I-80 crash near Ashland kills one motorist; lanes now reopened
I-80 crash near Ashland kills one motorist; lanes now reopened

A traffic camera shows the backup of cars and tracks at the Mahoney State Park exit.

A crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland Thursday morning killed one motorist, the Nebraska State Patrol announced. 

The patrol has not released any details on the deceased person, who was killed in the crash that disrupted westbound traffic on I-80 for more than four hours.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the I-80 westbound lanes between the Greenwood and Mahoney State Park exits, according to the patrol. 

Troopers diverted westbound traffic at the Mahoney State Park exit. Traffic cams showed cars and trucks backed up for several miles. 

All lanes on the interstate reopened by 12:45 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

