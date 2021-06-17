I-80 crash near Ashland kills one motorist; lanes now reopened

A crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland Thursday morning killed one motorist, the Nebraska State Patrol announced.

The patrol has not released any details on the deceased person, who was killed in the crash that disrupted westbound traffic on I-80 for more than four hours.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the I-80 westbound lanes between the Greenwood and Mahoney State Park exits, according to the patrol.

Troopers diverted westbound traffic at the Mahoney State Park exit. Traffic cams showed cars and trucks backed up for several miles.

All lanes on the interstate reopened by 12:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

