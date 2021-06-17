 Skip to main content
I-80 crash near Ashland is a fatality; westbound lanes still closed
I-80 crash

A traffic camera shows the backup of cars and tracks at the Mahoney State Park exit.

 Nebraska Department of Transportation, Courtesy photo

A crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland has disrupted westbound traffic Thursday morning, backing up cars for nearly 8 miles.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the I-80 westbound lanes between the Greenwood and Mahoney State Park exits, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Troopers are diverting westbound traffic at the Mahoney State Park exit. Traffic cams showed cars and trucks backed up for several miles. 

The patrol urged drivers to use U.S. 6 as an alternate route.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash included a fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

