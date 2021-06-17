I-80 crash near Ashland is a fatality; westbound lanes still closed

A crash on Interstate 80 near Ashland has disrupted westbound traffic Thursday morning, backing up cars for nearly 8 miles.

The crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the I-80 westbound lanes between the Greenwood and Mahoney State Park exits, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Troopers are diverting westbound traffic at the Mahoney State Park exit. Traffic cams showed cars and trucks backed up for several miles.

The patrol urged drivers to use U.S. 6 as an alternate route.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the crash included a fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back to JournalStar.com for updates.

