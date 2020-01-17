Hyde Observatory offers outreach and opportunities through Prairie Astronomy Club

While January and February this year will be relatively quiet from an astronomical standpoint, Kacvinsky said there is always something in the sky to look at. The Andromeda galaxy is visible to the naked eye, as is the Orion Nebula. Through March and April, he said, more galaxies will become visible until the Milky Way becomes visible this summer.

The club is gradually increasing in size, he said, and welcomes new members. Its meetings are held on the last Tuesday of every month from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Members are invited to private stargazing parties off-site and pay $30 in dues yearly.

Hyde Observatory was built in 1977 as a result of efforts by the Prairie Astronomy Club. The building, named for substantial donor Flora Hyde’s deceased husband Leicester Hyde, was financed by donations and then given to the city, Veys said. A board of supervisors was formed by volunteers to operate the facility.

Veys said he hopes the club can continue to reach new young people, giving them the opportunity to be inspired the same way he was in his youth. As knowledge constantly grows and expands in the field, he said, a new generation of astronauts, engineers and amateur stargazers is being inspired right now.

“Kids have a natural curiosity for the moon and everything around them,” Veys said. “And if you can tweak that curiosity, they’ll begin to explore it for themselves.”

