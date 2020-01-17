Hyde Observatory offers outreach and opportunities through Prairie Astronomy Club

Sixty years ago, Ron Veys was a 10-year-old boy captivated and inspired by the stars.
Years later, he put that inspiration to work at Brunswick Corporation in Lincoln, designing parts for space shuttles and the B-2 stealth bomber.
Now retired, Veys works to help the people of Lincoln capture that same sense of wonder in the cosmos as chairman of the board of supervisors for Hyde Observatory.
The observatory, located on the south shore of Holmes Lake, provides free education and stargazing opportunities for the public on Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m., offering three telescopes to view astronomical objects, in addition to educational programs.
Prairie Astronomy Club President Bob Kacvinsky said the observatory can accommodate about 200 visitors in an evening. The club’s members provide more telescopes for the 20-25 public events they host both in Lincoln and across Southeast Nebraska each year, he said.
Kacvinsky said the goal of the club and the observatory is to make stargazing as easy and accessible as possible.
“We do all of the processing,” he said. “You just get to enjoy the view.”
To that end, the club will be hosting a “How to Use Your Telescope” informational meeting Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m., allowing those who received telescopes over the holidays to learn how to operate and care for them. The club also hosts an annual meeting in November for those looking to give a telescope as a gift.
Visitors do not need to own a telescope to attend either meeting, Kacvinsky said, as the club provides loaner telescopes to try out.
Kacvinsky said the group focuses on involving young people, particularly girls, who he believes are often not afforded the opportunity to explore interests in science. He began attending club meetings with his daughter, who now works in space engineering.
“I got to pass my passion on to her,” he said.
Even for those who don't pursue it as a career, astronomy can be a rewarding lifelong hobby, Kacvinsky said. One telescope can offer hours of fun and learning, he said, and the stargazing experience can be as complex or as simple as one desires.
Kacvinsky said a large part of the hobby is selecting the right telescope for one’s needs. There are many shapes, sizes and styles of telescope, but selecting the wrong one can ruin a viewing experience, making somebody less likely to use it frequently.
“You can buy the wrong telescope, and all it becomes is a heavy paperweight or a dust collector,” Kacvinsky said.
In addition to its Saturday night events, the club allows private groups to reserve the facility for “star parties,” where experts from the club guide stargazing. The facility can be reserved by contacting the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department at 402-441-7847.
While January and February this year will be relatively quiet from an astronomical standpoint, Kacvinsky said there is always something in the sky to look at. The Andromeda galaxy is visible to the naked eye, as is the Orion Nebula. Through March and April, he said, more galaxies will become visible until the Milky Way becomes visible this summer.
The club is gradually increasing in size, he said, and welcomes new members. Its meetings are held on the last Tuesday of every month from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Members are invited to private stargazing parties off-site and pay $30 in dues yearly.
Hyde Observatory was built in 1977 as a result of efforts by the Prairie Astronomy Club. The building, named for substantial donor Flora Hyde’s deceased husband Leicester Hyde, was financed by donations and then given to the city, Veys said. A board of supervisors was formed by volunteers to operate the facility.
Veys said he hopes the club can continue to reach new young people, giving them the opportunity to be inspired the same way he was in his youth. As knowledge constantly grows and expands in the field, he said, a new generation of astronauts, engineers and amateur stargazers is being inspired right now.
“Kids have a natural curiosity for the moon and everything around them,” Veys said. “And if you can tweak that curiosity, they’ll begin to explore it for themselves.”
