Hyde Memorial Observatory to reopen for stargazing and programming

The Hyde Memorial Observatory at Holmes Park is welcoming visitors back to its observation deck and classroom for the first time in over a year.

The observatory at 3701 S. 70th St. is resuming public programming on Saturday after being closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic, according to a news release.

The observatory is free and open to the public on Saturday nights year-round except for major holidays. While observatory hours change seasonally, hours from now through August are sundown to 11 p.m., according to the release.

Visitors to the observatory in July will be able to view the planet Saturn and deep sky objects like galaxies and nebulae from the observation deck. Volunteers will also lead programming in the observatory's classroom on Saturn, summer constellations and the latest star news.

