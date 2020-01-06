You are the owner of this article.
Hy-Vees to host voter registration on Saturday
Hy-Vees to host voter registration on Saturday

Voting logo
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Hy-Vees across Lincoln will host voter registration on Saturday.

Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 3, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following times and Hy-Vees:

* 10 a.m.-noon -- 40th Street and Old Cheney Road, 70th and Pioneers Boulevard and 5020 N. 27th St.

* 1-3 p.m. -- 84th and Holdrege streets and 50th and O streets.

Voter registration is also available online, through the mail or in person. Online and mail registration must be completed by Jan. 24 in order to be effective for the Feb. 11 Lincoln Public Schools special election. Or register to vote at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 N. 46th St., through Jan. 31.

Questions?: Call 402-441-7311.

