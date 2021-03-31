 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee renovating 50th and O store to enhance online pickup
Hy-Vee renovating 50th and O store to enhance online pickup

hy-vee kiosk

Hy-Vee plans to add an online grocery kiosk similar to this one in the parking lot of its store at 5010 O St.

 Hy-Vee, Courtesy photo

The growth in online grocery shopping is leading Hy-Vee to expand its Lincoln stores to keep up.

The Iowa-based supermarket chain filed a $520,000 building permit earlier this month for renovations to the store at 5010 O St. to create space to house groceries for efficient online pickup.

"We are working to build a permanent Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery pickup structure at (the) O Street Hy-Vee, as well as a couple of other Hy-Vee locations in town," said spokeswoman Christina Gayman. She did not specify which of the other four Hy-Vees in Lincoln would undergo similar renovations.

Gayman said the upgrades will be mostly in the parking lot and will involve adding permanent kiosks that will replace temporary trailers used now.

"This will be a permanent structure in the store’s parking lot (completely outside of the store)," she said in an email. "In general, customers will still pull up to have their groceries loaded into their vehicle like they do now. The setup will just be a bit different."

Gayman said the upgrades will improve the experience for people coming to the store to pick up groceries and also make the process more efficient for Hy-Vee, enabling it to continue to handle the growth it's seeing in online orders.

Hy-Vee has seen demand for its Aisles Online program more than quadruple since the start of the pandemic, and Gayman told the Journal Star earlier this year that the company, which has about 265 stores across eight states, has hired more than 10,000 workers over the past year specifically to deal with online orders.

BIGGEST CHAINS IN LINCOLN:

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

